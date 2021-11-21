VCU switching gears for big week in Bahamas

For VCU, another disappointment at home will be immediately followed by a major opportunity this week.

The Rams will travel to Paradise Island, Bahamas, to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis, part of a quality eight-team field that also includes Syracuse, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Connecticut, Loyola Chicago and Michigan State.

It’ll be three games in three days, and VCU will play Syracuse to start, on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

"It's a big opportunity for us, just to show how good we really are,” VCU forward Mikeal Brown-Jones said. “I mean, today and the last time we played at home, we had a couple hiccups. But I feel as though for the most part, as a team, we're much, much, much better than what we're performing as.”

But to see the type of success they would like to see in the Bahamas, the Rams’ performance will have to get closer to their potential — on the offensive end, especially.

Offense is what coach Mike Rhoades said is going to be top of the list in preparation for the Battle 4 Atlantis. The play on that end was better Saturday against Chattanooga, in some respects.