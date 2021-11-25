VCU takes defending national champion Baylor to brink, but falls 69-61 in Battle 4 Atlantis

Over and over again, the scene repeated itself Thursday night.
VCU and Baylor players scrapping for the ball, players sprawled out on the floor trying to secure a possession.
It was a rough-and-tumble game between the Rams and the sixth-ranked Bears in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals — VCU didn’t back down from the defending national champion.
The Rams took Baylor to the brink — powered by, no surprise, their defense.
But, in the end, the Bears’ array of weapons proved too much. They beat VCU 69-61 at Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
With the loss, VCU (3-3) will finish its Battle 4 Atlantis slate in the third-place game Friday, against 22nd-ranked Connecticut. The Huskies (5-1), led by former Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley, fell 64-60 to Michigan State in their semifinal Thursday.
Vince Williams led all with 17 points for VCU Thursday. Levi Stockard III added 13 points and six rebounds.
Baylor (6-0) lost four starters from last year’s title team, but has been adept at forcing turnovers, entering the day tied for sixth in the country in that category at 21 forced per game. And they entered with four players averaging double-digit points, led by guard LJ Cryer’s 17.8 per game.
The Bears got off to a blistering start offensively, both knocking down tough looks and finding quick holes in the VCU defense. Baylor made 7 of its first 10 attempts from the field, just under eight minutes in.
Shortly thereafter, Cryer matched the Bears’ biggest lead of the first half, 11 — 21-10 — with a pair of free throws at the 11:04 mark.
But the Rams’ defense began to wear on the Bears as the half continued. And Stockard — the leading star of VCU’s win over Syracuse to begin Battle 4 Atlantis play Wednesday — turned up the dial again.
Stockard went on a personal 7-0 run late in the first half, including a pair of layups and a jumper, to cut Baylor’s lead to 2, 29-27.
VCU called a timeout ahead of the final possession of the half, with 12.9 seconds to play, and Williams got a look at a 3 from the right wing. But the attempt was off the mark, and it remained 29-27 Baylor at the break.
However, the Rams held Baylor without a point for the final 5:05 of the first half.
That made the beginning of the second half crucial, but the Bears began that with a 9-0 run to give them what proved to be valuable breathing room. That included 6 points from Kendall Brown.
Still, VCU put on the pressure, backed largely by Williams, who had 12 of his points after halftime. An 8-0 Rams run, that included a 3 from Williams, cut Baylor’s lead to 3, 45-42, with 11:13 to play.
But the Bears responded with a 6-0 spurt, capped by a 3 from Matthew Mayer. Mayer had three treys Thursday.
Later, a putback from Williams followed by a 3 from Jayden Nunn, trimmed Baylor’s lead to 55-51 with 6:25 left.
But, again, the Bears pulled back away. A layup from Brown, who had 14 points in the second half, and a 3 from Mayer, made it 59-51 at the 4:20 mark.
VCU gave itself one last shot, when KeShawn Curry stole a pass then laid the ball in to make it 65-61 with 15.3 seconds to play, before a Rams timeout.
But Baylor’s James Akinjo was fouled after that and hit both shots. Nunn was subsequently fouled, too, but missed both free throws. And the Bears held on.
Mayer finished with a team-high 15 points for Baylor. Brown had 14 points. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua finished with 13 points, 11 in the first half, plus seven rebounds.
VCU shot 42.1% overall, 48% in the second half, but led only briefly early. The team surrendered 19 turnovers, which Baylor scored 20 points off of.
The Rams’ game against UConn will tip off at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr