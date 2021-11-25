VCU takes defending national champion Baylor to brink, but falls 69-61 in Battle 4 Atlantis

The Bears got off to a blistering start offensively, both knocking down tough looks and finding quick holes in the VCU defense. Baylor made 7 of its first 10 attempts from the field, just under eight minutes in.

Shortly thereafter, Cryer matched the Bears’ biggest lead of the first half, 11 — 21-10 — with a pair of free throws at the 11:04 mark.

But the Rams’ defense began to wear on the Bears as the half continued. And Stockard — the leading star of VCU’s win over Syracuse to begin Battle 4 Atlantis play Wednesday — turned up the dial again.

Stockard went on a personal 7-0 run late in the first half, including a pair of layups and a jumper, to cut Baylor’s lead to 2, 29-27.

VCU called a timeout ahead of the final possession of the half, with 12.9 seconds to play, and Williams got a look at a 3 from the right wing. But the attempt was off the mark, and it remained 29-27 Baylor at the break.

However, the Rams held Baylor without a point for the final 5:05 of the first half.

That made the beginning of the second half crucial, but the Bears began that with a 9-0 run to give them what proved to be valuable breathing room. That included 6 points from Kendall Brown.