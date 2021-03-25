VCU team physician details Rams' NCAA tournament experience

Cheatham said the positives encompassed, “a variety of people within our traveling party.”

McLaughlin said Saturday that VCU had enough players to play Saturday night — the NCAA had said earlier this month that teams could compete as long as they had five healthy players. But the rate of the spread among the Rams’ traveling party made things different.

“I think the medical advisory committee as well as the Marion County Health Department came to the conclusion that there could be more positives that just hadn't been picked up yet,” Cheatham said. “And that it was not in the best interest for everybody that would be involved in that game to proceed."

From there, Cheatham said, the health department informed VCU that those who tested positive didn’t necessarily need to complete the required 10-day quarantine period in Indianapolis. VCU arranged for those who hadn’t tested positive to fly out, leaving around midnight Sunday.

Those who had tested positive left by bus at around 10 a.m. on Sunday. One of the stipulations was that the bus drivers had to be fully vaccinated. The passengers from VCU sat in the back with the drivers up front.