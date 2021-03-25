VCU team physician details Rams' NCAA tournament experience

The notification came in the middle of the night last Thursday.
In the midst of a stretch of everyday COVID-19 testing that went on for about three weeks, the VCU men’s basketball program was notified of its first positive test all season, within the NCAA’s controlled tournament environment in Indianapolis.
That set off a sequence of events that ultimately led up to the Rams being forced to drop out of the competition Saturday evening, their scheduled game against Oregon declared a no contest just hours before tipoff.
A seemingly rare program around college basketball that largely avoided internal COVID-19 disruptions over the course of the almost four-month-long season encountered issues at perhaps the most inopportune time. The only internal hiccup, a postponed Jan. 2 game against Davidson and subsequent two-day pause, stemmed from a false positive.
But last week in Indianapolis, one positive test turned into multiple, and members of the program returned to Richmond Sunday without having played a second in the Big Dance.
“It is extremely unfortunate because I think that our men's basketball team specifically has been outstanding this year, in terms of following protocols,” team physician Dr. Seth Cheatham said Thursday.
In an interview with the Times-Dispatch, Cheatham detailed more of the events in Indianapolis and how the situation has been handled since the members of the program got back to Richmond. Cheatham was with the team on the trip.
VCU’s traveling party, after falling in the Atlantic 10 tournament final to St. Bonaventure on March 14 in Dayton, Ohio, and watching the NCAA tournament selection show, boarded three buses for the roughly two-hour drive from Dayton to Indianapolis.
Upon arrival to their hotel, the J.W. Marriott in Indianapolis, the Rams underwent PCR COVID-19 testing, before going into isolation in their respective rooms. Then, on Monday, they had a second round of testing.
Both of those rounds came back negative and, on Monday evening, members of the VCU program were able to leave isolation. The Rams held a shootaround session Monday night.
Their Tuesday round of tests were negative as well. They held formal practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, before Wednesday’s tests, which were scheduled for about 10:30 p.m. that night.
It was after those, early Thursday morning, that VCU was notified of its first positive player test. Under the protocols, a second test was conducted to make sure the first wasn’t a false positive, but that came back positive as well.
The player was placed into isolation in his room. He was contacted by the Marion County (Ind.) Health Department to inquire about close contacts. And data from Kinexon devices — small tracking fobs used to help determine how much time a player has spent within 6 feet of another — was reviewed.
It was determined that no other members of the VCU traveling party needed to be quarantined at that time.
So the Rams practiced Thursday and had another round of COVID-19 tests Thursday evening. Those all came back negative, and the team practiced Friday before more tests Friday night.
From those Friday tests, VCU found out on Saturday morning that a second player tested positive for COVID-19. That, like the first player, was confirmed with a second test.
VCU was originally scheduled to be tested again at close to 6 p.m. on Saturday evening. But with the bout against Oregon set to tip off at 9:57 p.m., those results wouldn’t come back before the game.
And with multiple positive tests in a 48-hour period, the Marion County Health Department decided to test the team on Saturday morning.
“So around 11 on Saturday, everybody in our traveling party was once again retested with a PCR test,” Cheatham said. “And this time we had several other positives pop up, which again were confirmed."
Cheatham said the health department and the NCAA’s Medical Advisory Group had conversations throughout the day before finally, at around 6:20 p.m., VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin received the call that the Rams could not compete.
Cheatham said the positives encompassed, “a variety of people within our traveling party.”
McLaughlin said Saturday that VCU had enough players to play Saturday night — the NCAA had said earlier this month that teams could compete as long as they had five healthy players. But the rate of the spread among the Rams’ traveling party made things different.
“I think the medical advisory committee as well as the Marion County Health Department came to the conclusion that there could be more positives that just hadn't been picked up yet,” Cheatham said. “And that it was not in the best interest for everybody that would be involved in that game to proceed."
From there, Cheatham said, the health department informed VCU that those who tested positive didn’t necessarily need to complete the required 10-day quarantine period in Indianapolis. VCU arranged for those who hadn’t tested positive to fly out, leaving around midnight Sunday.
Those who had tested positive left by bus at around 10 a.m. on Sunday. One of the stipulations was that the bus drivers had to be fully vaccinated. The passengers from VCU sat in the back with the drivers up front.
Those who had not tested positive were advised to quarantine once back in Richmond. Those who had tested positive went into isolation space at an off-campus hotel, to complete their 10-day quarantine periods.
Cheatham said those who tested positive have either had no symptoms or minor symptoms. VCU has continued to test members of the program daily, going back to Monday and through Saturday. Then they’ll move into a schedule of testing once or twice a week.
McLaughlin on Thursday said it’s been a strange few days since the Rams have been back. He and coach Mike Rhoades have been taking the week to regroup before beginning to talk about the team again and what’s ahead next season.
And after a nightmare of a weekend in Indianapolis, VCU is beginning to move forward.
“I truly feel terrible for our guys not being able to participate in the NCAA tournament,” Cheatham said, “because they did absolutely everything that they were supposed to do.”
