VCU third, Richmond seventh in A-10 preseason poll

A VCU team with a standout backcourt plus plenty of new faces was picked to finish third, and a Richmond team that will have to replace star veterans but with one of the best players in the league returning was picked seventh as the Atlantic 10 revealed its preseason men’s basketball poll and awards on Thursday morning.

The preseason honors were unveiled in conjunction with the league’s media day, held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The feature pieces of the Rams’ star backcourt each landed on preseason awards lists as well. Point guard Ace Baldwin Jr., a junior, was selected to the preseason all-conference first team and all-defensive team. Sophomore Jayden Nunn was picked to the preseason all-conference third team.

Senior Tyler Burton, who will be the centerpiece for the Spiders this year, was selected to the preseason all-conference first team as well.

Dayton, which returns all five starters from a team that narrowly missed out on the NCAA tournament field last season, was selected as the A-10’s preseason favorite — with 22 of 29 first-place votes. Saint Louis, which has elite point guard in Yuri Collins and wing Javonte Perkins (back from a left ACL tear suffered last fall) was picked second. The Billikens garnered seven first-place votes.

Behind VCU at third was new A-10 member Loyola Chicago, and George Mason rounded out the top five.

The poll and awards were selected by league coaches, and select media members.

The Rams, even with what has a chance to be among the premier backcourts in the nation, also have seven newcomers — the most since sixth-year coach Mike Rhoades’ first season, in 2017-18. The majority of those, four of them, are frontcourt pieces. But the newcomers also bring with them high potential, among them a pair of Michigan transfers in forward Brandon Johns Jr. and guard Zeb Jackson, and a pair freshmen who were top-150 recruits in wing Alphonzo Billups III (Varina) and forward Christian Fermin.

"I think this is the deepest team that I've coached in the last six years, so we're excited about that," Rhoades said, as part of a live media day show at the Barclays center, with ESPN host Mike Corey. "I think we can play a lot of different guys, a lot of different ways. We have some great versatility among our guys. And Ace Baldwin and Jayden Nunn, those two guys will be leading the way in the backcourt. So, we're excited."

The Spiders are now without familiar faces such as Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod. But the 6-7 Burton had a standout year last season averaging 16.4 points and 7.7 rebounds. He’s a player on the radar of NBA teams. Seven-footer Neal Quinn, out of Lafayette, is a valuable transfer addition, and Jason Nelson, out of John Marshall High, is set to take over at point guard.

VCU and UR both tip off their regular seasons at home on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. — the Rams against Manhattan and the Spiders against VMI.

The Barclays Center will be the site of the A-10 tournament at the end of the year, March 7-12.

Atlantic 10 preseason poll: 1. Dayton, 2. Saint Louis, 3. VCU, 4. Loyola Chicago, 5. George Mason, 6. Davidson, 7. Richmond, 8. Massachusetts, 9. Rhode Island, 10. St. Bonaventure, 11. Fordham, 12. George Washington, 13. Saint Joseph’s, 14. La Salle, 15. Duquesne

Preseason all-conference first team: G Foster Loyer, Sr., Davidson; F DaRon Holmes II, So., Dayton; F Josh Oduro, Sr., George Mason; F Tyler Burton, Sr., Richmond; G Yuri Collins, Jr., Saint Louis; G Ace Baldwin Jr., VCU.

Preseason all-conference second team: Toumani Camara, Jr., Dayton; Malachi Smith, So., Dayton; James Bishop IV, Sr., George Washington; Noah Fernandes, Sr., Massachusetts; Gibson Jimerson, R-So., Saint Louis; Javonte Perkins, Sr., Saint Louis.

Preseason all-conference third team: Darius Quisenberry, Gr., Fordham; Braden Norris, R-Sr., Loyola Chicago; Brayon Freeman, So., Rhode Island; Erik Reynolds II, So., Saint Joseph’s; Francis Okoro, Sr., Saint Louis; Jayden Nunn, So., VCU.

Preseason all-defensive team: DaRon Holmes II, So., Dayton; Malachi Smith, So., Dayton; Yuri Collins, Jr., Saint Louis; Francis Okoro, Sr., Saint Louis; Ace Baldwin, Jr., VCU.