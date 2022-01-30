VCU to examine foul issues, after 46 over past two games

A common soundtrack, to VCU’s last two games in particular, has been the whine of the referees’ whistles.

The Rams, in their win at Davidson on Wednesday, were called for a season-high 26 fouls. Most of their frontcourt entered foul trouble — Levi Stockard III and Hason Ward fouled out with 3:55 and 2:20 to go, respectively, and Jalen DeLoach hit four fouls. Vince Williams Jr. was called for four fouls as well.

Then, at Richmond on Saturday, Ace Baldwin Jr. fouled out with 3:17 to play. And Ward and KeShawn Curry reached four fouls each, part of 20 fouls total.

Before this past week, VCU had players foul out just four times across 17 games.

“We’re a bunch of hackers, I guess,” coach Mike Rhoades said Saturday. “We weren’t hacking in the beginning of the year but, all of a sudden, now we’re a bunch of hackers. I don’t get it.”