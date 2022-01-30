VCU to examine foul issues, after 46 over past two games

A common soundtrack, to VCU’s last two games in particular, has been the whine of the referees’ whistles.
The Rams, in their win at Davidson on Wednesday, were called for a season-high 26 fouls. Most of their frontcourt entered foul trouble — Levi Stockard III and Hason Ward fouled out with 3:55 and 2:20 to go, respectively, and Jalen DeLoach hit four fouls. Vince Williams Jr. was called for four fouls as well.
Then, at Richmond on Saturday, Ace Baldwin Jr. fouled out with 3:17 to play. And Ward and KeShawn Curry reached four fouls each, part of 20 fouls total.
Before this past week, VCU had players foul out just four times across 17 games.
“We’re a bunch of hackers, I guess,” coach Mike Rhoades said Saturday. “We weren’t hacking in the beginning of the year but, all of a sudden, now we’re a bunch of hackers. I don’t get it.”
In VCU’s first 11 games, through nonconference play, the team averaged 16.9 personal fouls. Since A-10 play began, the team has averaged 20 personal fouls. The team’s 18.1 personal fouls per game overall over 19 contests rank 283rd nationally.
And, even in wins, the fouls contributed to some notable free throw disparities against both Davidson and Richmond. The Wildcats shot 33 free throws (27 of 33) to the Rams’ 18 (9 of 18) on Wednesday. And the Spiders shot 21 free throws (14 of 21) to the Rams’ seven (4 of 7) on Saturday.
The fouling is something Rhoades said he is going to have to figure out.
“Maybe I need to call more fouls in practice,” he said. “But we weren’t fouling like that in the beginning of the year, and we’ve gotten better defensively as the year went on. But all of a sudden now we have all these hacks.”
