VCU to host Stony Brook in WNIT first round on Friday

VCU women’s basketball, after securing a bid on Sunday, learned its first-round opponent for the WNIT on Monday when the full, 64-team bracket was released.

The Rams (15-11) will host Stony Brook (23-5) in the first round, on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Siegel Center.

It’ll be VCU’s ninth WNIT appearance. The program has received a bid to the tournament in three of the last four seasons (including 2020, before the event was canceled).

Friday’s game will pit Rams coach Beth O’Boyle against the program she led from 2011-14, and that she took to the 2014 WNIT. O’Boyle went 42-51 in her three seasons at Stony Brook. She improved from four wins her first season to 24 in her last, before she was hired by VCU in April 2014.

Stony Brook this season went 14-4 in America East play but was ineligible to compete in the conference tournament because of an impending move to the Colonial Athletic Association.

Guard Anastasia Warren was named first-team all-conference and is averaging a team-high-tying 12.3 points, plus 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Forward India Pagan was selected to the second team, and averages 12.3 points and a team-best 6.4 rebounds.

VCU went 9-5 in Atlantic 10 play this year, but fell to Dayton in the A-10 tournament semifinals, before snagging its WNIT at-large bid.