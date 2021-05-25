VCU track and field trio of Davis, Waller, Vollbrecht ready for NCAA opportunity in Florida this week

When Ian Davis was a freshman at VCU, he went to his first Atlantic 10 indoor track & field championship meet and placed second in the 60-meter hurdles with what was then a personal record time of 8.22.
Davis was ecstatic. But someone, he believes it was a volunteer assistant with the meet, asked him why he was so excited.
“I'm like, 'I just placed second, I'm a freshman,’” Davis said, recalling the interaction Tuesday. “He's like, 'It wasn't first.'”
That, for Davis, lit a fire. The man at the meet wasn’t wrong, he said.
However great an experience the second-place finish was for Davis as a freshman, he recognized that second place should never be his end goal.
“So from that point on, my end goal was always to be the best I can, to be the best person on the track,” Davis said. “So I believe after that moment ... the gears really started to turn and when I really started to work more, focus on my craft, listen to my coaches a lot more.
“Focus on what it takes to be better on the track and off the track.”
Davis, a year later, won the 60-meter hurdles at the A-10 indoor championships, the first of what’s now five total conference titles between the A-10 indoor and outdoor meets.
The fifth-year graduate student from Montgomery Village, Md., also established a pair of school records at the A-10 outdoor track and field championship meet earlier this month, in the 110-meter hurdles (13.98) and 400-meter hurdles (51.25).
His progression since his earlier days as a Ram has instilled in him a confidence that not only has been beneficial to him personally but, from coach Jon Riley’s perspective, has rubbed off on the rest of the VCU team.
And on the heels of his standout season to this point, Davis, and teammates Emmanuel Waller and Jaekob Vollbrecht, earned spots in the NCAA East Preliminary Championships in Jacksonville, Fla. Competition there starts Wednesday.
Davis will compete in the 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles. Waller, a junior, will compete in the 400-meter hurdles. Vollbrecht, also a junior, will compete in the discus and shot put.
All will be aiming for spots in the NCAA national championships next month in Eugene, Oregon.
“These are experienced guys. And we expect them to be where they are today,” Riley said of Davis, Waller and Vollbrecht. “So it's no shock or surprise to me. And they're motivated.”
Davis returned this year through the extra eligibility the NCAA granted athletes last year because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. When he heard that was an option, he didn’t give the idea of returning a second thought.
“I couldn’t leave knowing that there was so much more on the table,” said Davis, who plans to pursue running professionally after his collegiate career.
Riley was certainly happy to have Davis back. Other Rams feed off of him, Riley said. And Davis’ progression represents a success story for them to look to.
Riley said that, in Waller, he’s seeing the same growth that he saw in Davis from sophomore year on. Waller, as a freshman, ran a school-record time of 51.63 in the 400-meter hurdles at the A-10 outdoor championships, beating out Davis, who finished second. He ran a 51.39 in the event at the A-10 outdoor championships this year, placing third.
The two have fun, but also recognize that they’re two of the best hurdlers in the eastern region, and treat practice that way. They motivate and push each other, and Davis said that’s what he believes got them both back to the East Preliminary Championships. Both competed in the event in 2019 as well.
“[Davis’] mentality, when he gets on the track, is just to destroy, destroy, destroy,” Waller said with a chuckle. “So it’s definitely made me a better athlete because … when I step on the track with him I know what I have to do because I know he’s going to bring it.”
In throws, Vollbrecht set a school record and won gold in the discus at the A-10 outdoor championships with a distance of 54.02 meters. He also claimed silver in the shot put at 17.22 meters, and reached 17.77 earlier in the season.
The Spotsylvania native said making this week’s meet means the world to him. He hearkened back to his sophomore year of high school, when he started throwing.
“Ever since then, this meet's been on my mind. Oregon's been on my mind,” Vollbrecht said. “So it's cool to see it coming to fruition and actually happening."
First-round races in the 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles are scheduled for Wednesday, and first-round competition in the shot put and discus are set for Wednesday and Friday, respectively. The top 12 competitors in each event will advance to the national championships.
A spot there will be the goal for Davis, Waller and Vollbrecht this week, with Davis helping lead the way.
“Go out there, you’re not trying to be Superman or do something outside of your capability,” Riley said. “If you do what you’re capable of doing, you’re good enough to be great.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr