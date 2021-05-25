VCU track and field trio of Davis, Waller, Vollbrecht ready for NCAA opportunity in Florida this week

“I couldn’t leave knowing that there was so much more on the table,” said Davis, who plans to pursue running professionally after his collegiate career.

Riley was certainly happy to have Davis back. Other Rams feed off of him, Riley said. And Davis’ progression represents a success story for them to look to.

Riley said that, in Waller, he’s seeing the same growth that he saw in Davis from sophomore year on. Waller, as a freshman, ran a school-record time of 51.63 in the 400-meter hurdles at the A-10 outdoor championships, beating out Davis, who finished second. He ran a 51.39 in the event at the A-10 outdoor championships this year, placing third.

The two have fun, but also recognize that they’re two of the best hurdlers in the eastern region, and treat practice that way. They motivate and push each other, and Davis said that’s what he believes got them both back to the East Preliminary Championships. Both competed in the event in 2019 as well.

“[Davis’] mentality, when he gets on the track, is just to destroy, destroy, destroy,” Waller said with a chuckle. “So it’s definitely made me a better athlete because … when I step on the track with him I know what I have to do because I know he’s going to bring it.”