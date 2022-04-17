VCU transfer Hason Ward lands at Iowa State

Former VCU forward Hason Ward has landed at his next destination.

Ward announced late Saturday night that he has committed to Iowa State. The 6-9, 215 pounder from St. Thomas, Barbados, entered the transfer portal earlier this month after three seasons with the Rams.

At VCU, Ward’s three-year averages were 5.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. He started 35 of his 79 games, including 24 of 29 contests as a junior this past season.

Ward’s biggest year came as a sophomore in 2020-21, when he averaged 6.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks, which was 21st in the country. He was named to the Atlantic 10 all-defensive team.

He was hampered by ankle injuries as a junior, though. He suffered a right-ankle bone bruise in November, which ultimately forced him to sit two games in December. He also sprained his left ankle in February, which kept him out of VCU’s home game against Richmond.

Ward averaged 11.6 points and 8.8 rebounds over five games from late January until mid February. His final season averages were 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

His transfer was a fourth of the offseason for VCU, joining forwards Mikeal Brown-Jones and Jimmy Nichols Jr., and guard Marcus Tsohonis. Nichols, a Conway, S.C., native, committed to Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

According to Stockrisers.com’s Jake Weingarten, Ward took an official visit to Iowa State this weekend. He joins an Iowa State roster that lost 6-9 forward George Conditt IV to pro ball and 6-8 forward Tristan Enaruna to the transfer portal.

The Cyclones went 22-13 in coach T.J. Otzelberger’s first season this past year, advancing to the Sweet 16.