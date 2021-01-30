VCU turns tide on La Salle in 73-62 victory

On a VCU fast break late in the first half of the Rams’ matchup with La Salle on Saturday afternoon, Bones Hyland drove hard to the basket before coming to a halt.

Hyland tossed up what at first looked like an off-balance jump shot. But watching on the opposite block was the high-flying Hason Ward. Ward tracked the ball, leaped, caught it with his right hand while suspended in the air, then threw down a dunk over the back of La Salle’s David Beatty.

The crowd at the Siegel Center, restricted to 250 because of COVID-19, got as loud as possible. VCU, in that moment, seemed to have turned the tide in its favor.

The dunk capped a 9-0 Rams run at the end of the first half as they seized their first lead since the opening three minutes. They never trailed again in a 73-62 victory at the Siegel Center.

“We knew that they were going to be aggressive and keep going at us,” senior Corey Douglas said of the first-half flip. “And they weren’t going to go away. ... So we just had to stay at it. We knew that we were going to make our run eventually.”