VCU turns tide on La Salle in 73-62 victory

On a VCU fast break late in the first half of the Rams’ matchup with La Salle on Saturday afternoon, Bones Hyland drove hard to the basket before coming to a halt.
Hyland tossed up what at first looked like an off-balance jump shot. But watching on the opposite block was the high-flying Hason Ward. Ward tracked the ball, leaped, caught it with his right hand while suspended in the air, then threw down a dunk over the back of La Salle’s David Beatty.
The crowd at the Siegel Center, restricted to 250 because of COVID-19, got as loud as possible. VCU, in that moment, seemed to have turned the tide in its favor.
The dunk capped a 9-0 Rams run at the end of the first half as they seized their first lead since the opening three minutes. They never trailed again in a 73-62 victory at the Siegel Center.
“We knew that they were going to be aggressive and keep going at us,” senior Corey Douglas said of the first-half flip. “And they weren’t going to go away. ... So we just had to stay at it. We knew that we were going to make our run eventually.”
Ward finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds — for his first career double-double — after earning his first career start, in place of Levi Stockard III. Stockard was inactive in concussion protocol after starting VCU’s first 15 games. Coach Mike Rhoades said Stockard should be good in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Bones Hyland led four VCU players in double figures with 24 points. Vince Williams had 11 points and Ace Baldwin 10.
La Salle (7-9, 4-5 Atlantic 10), which already earned A-10 road wins against Dayton and Richmond this season, came in fired up to try to break a five-game skid against the Rams in the series dating to 2016.
The Explorers were aggressive, jumping passing lanes and forcing turnovers — four in about game’s the first four minutes. La Salle coach Ashley Howard gave players a couple of emphatic hand slaps during one stoppage, seemingly spurring them to the high energy they displayed early.
And it wasn’t just on defense. Sherif Kenney led an outpouring of offense. At one point, with about 8½ minutes to play in the half, La Salle was shooting 60% (9 of 15) from the floor, with 15 points — including three 3-pointers — from Kenney. The Explorers led 25-17 then, their largest advantage.
But down the stretch, La Salle struggled with turnovers — five in the final eight minutes of the half.
With slightly more than four minutes to play in the half, Hyland hit a 3-pointer, followed by a brief stare-down toward the La Salle bench. That kicked off the 9-0 run that included the Ward dunk.
La Salle missed its last seven shots from the field in the first half, and VCU led 33-30 on the back of its run.
“We sort of settled down and we started executing, and we were stronger with the ball,” Rhoades said.
The Explorers could never regain their early form. The Rams (12-4, 5-2) played tighter defense, forcing 10 of 18 La Salle turnovers after the break.
VCU endured a scoring drought that lasted five minutes early in the second half. But the Rams displayed new life after the under-12 media timeout. Hyland’s third 3-pointer of the game helped ignite another 9-0 run that propelled VCU to a 53-49 lead with 9 minutes to play.
La Salle never got closer than 7 thereafter.
Kenney led the Explorers with 20 points but was held to 5 in the second half.
Saturday’s game was supposed to be the first of a rare weekend doubleheader at the Siegel Center — VCU was scheduled to host Fordham on Sunday evening, too. But right after Saturday’s game, news came that Sunday’s game was called off with Fordham dealing with COVID-19 protocols.
On the Fordham men’s basketball Twitter account, the program said that “out of an abundance of caution” it would not travel for the game.
So next for VCU is a trip to Rhode Island on Wednesday night.
“[Saturday] was a good learning day for us,” Rhoades said. “And it’s a win in our league, which is hard to get no matter what. And we got to move on.”
Note: Junior guard KeShawn Curry left Saturday’s game midway through the first half and didn’t return. Rhoades said Curry twisted his ankle.
FG FT Reb
LA SALLE M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Moore 20 0-1 1-2 1-2 1 2 1
Brickus 35 4-10 4-5 0-1 2 3 12
Ja.Clark 34 5-12 0-0 2-8 1 3 11
Kenney 33 7-15 2-2 3-5 4 2 20
Ray 14 1-2 2-2 1-1 0 3 4
Kimbrough 22 3-5 1-4 1-3 1 3 7
Gill 18 1-2 0-0 0-2 1 1 2
Beatty 16 1-5 2-2 1-2 0 2 5
Spencer 8 0-0 0-0 0-2 1 2 0
Totals 200 22-52 12-17 9-26 11 21 62
Percentages: FG .423, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Kenney 4-8, Beatty 1-4, Ja.Clark 1-5, Ray 0-1, Brickus 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ja.Clark, Kimbrough). Turnovers: 17 (Kenney 5, Gill 3, Ja.Clark 3, Moore 3, Brickus 2, Kimbrough). Steals: 8 (Kenney 4, Brickus 2, Ja.Clark 2).
FG FT Reb
VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Douglas 29 2-4 2-2 2-3 0 4 6
H.Ward 27 6-7 1-2 4-10 1 3 13
Williams 34 4-8 2-3 0-4 0 1 11
Baldwin 26 4-10 2-3 1-6 4 2 10
Hyland 35 5-10 11-12 0-4 4 3 24
Ji.Clark 15 1-3 2-2 0-1 0 3 4
B.-Jones 13 2-7 1-2 5-6 1 0 5
Watkins 13 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Curry 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Banks 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-53 21-26 12-35 11 17 73
Percentages: FG .453, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Hyland 3-6, Williams 1-3, Baldwin 0-1, Brown-Jones 0-1, Ji.Clark 0-2, Watkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (H.Ward, Hyland). Turnovers: 17 (Baldwin 3, Ji.Clark 3, Williams 3, Douglas 2, H.Ward 2, Hyland 2, Brown-Jones, Watkins). Steals: 9 (Baldwin 4, Ji.Clark 2, Brown-Jones, Hyland, Watkins).
La Salle 30 32 — 62
VCU 33 40 — 73
A—250 (7,637).
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr