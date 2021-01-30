VCU turns tides on La Salle in 73-62 victory

On a VCU fast break late in the first half of the Rams’ matchup with La Salle Saturday afternoon, Bones Hyland drove hard to the basket before coming to a halt.
Hyland tossed up what at first glance looked like an off-balance jump shot attempt. Except, watching on the opposite block was the high-flying Hason Ward. Ward tracked the ball, leaped, caught it with his right hand while suspended in the air, then threw down a dunk over the back of La Salle’s David Beatty.
The crowd at the Siegel Center, restricted to 250 due to COVID-19, got about as loud as possible. And VCU, in that moment, seemed to have officially turned the tides in its favor.
The dunk capped a 9-0 Rams run at the end of the first half, that they used to take their first lead since the opening three minutes of the game. They never trailed again, in a 73-62 victory at the Siegel Center.
Ward finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, after earning his first career start, in place of Levi Stockard III. Stockard was inactive, after starting each of VCU’s first 15 games.
Bones Hyland led four total VCU (12-4, 5-2 Atlantic 10) players in double figures, with 24 points. Vince Williams had 11 points, and Ace Baldwin 10.
La Salle (7-9, 4-5), which already held A-10 road wins at Dayton and Richmond this season, came in fired up to try to break a five-game skid against the Rams in the series dating back to 2016.
The Explorers were aggressive, jumping passing lanes and forcing turnovers — four in about the first four minutes of the game. La Salle coach Ashley Howard, in his third season after five years as an assistant at Villanova, handed out a couple of emphatic hand slaps to players from the sideline during one stoppage, seemingly spurring them on to the kind of high energy they displayed early.
And it wasn’t just on the defensive end. Sherif Kenney led an outpouring of offense. At one point, with about eight and a half minutes to play in the half, La Salle was shooting 60% (9 of 15) from the floor, with 15 points — including three 3-pointers — from Kenney. The Explorers led 25-17 then, their largest advantage of the day.
But, down the stretch, it was La Salle that struggled with turnovers — five in the final eight minutes of the half.
With just over four minutes to play in the half, Hyland hit a 3, followed by a brief staredown toward the La Salle bench. That kicked off the 9-0 run, capped by Ward’s highlight-reel dunk but also characterized by some grittiness. First of Mikeal Brown-Jones, in tapping in a layup attempt on the third try at the rim. Then of Corey Douglas, who grabbed the rebound from a 3-point miss by Jamir Watkins, collected and drew a foul. Douglas then hit both his free throws.
La Salle missed each of its last seven shots from the field in the first half and VCU led 33-30 at that point, on the back of its run.
The Explorers could never regain the form they displayed early on. The Rams played tighter defense, forcing 10 of 18 La Salle turnovers after the break.
VCU endured a scoring drought that lasted five minutes in the early portions of the second half as well. But the Rams displayed new life after the under-12 media timeout. Hyland third 3-pointer of the afternoon helped ignite another 9-0 run, that VCU used to pull out to a 14-point lead, 53-49, with nine minutes to play.
La Salle never got closer than 7 the rest of the way.
Kenney led the Explorers with 20 points, but was held to 5 in the second half.
Saturday’s game was the first of a weekend doubleheader at the Siegel Center. VCU moved its Feb. 15 game against Fordham to Sunday 5 p.m., so will be back in action just over 24 hours after Saturday’s contest ended.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr