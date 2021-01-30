VCU turns tides on La Salle in 73-62 victory

The Explorers were aggressive, jumping passing lanes and forcing turnovers — four in about the first four minutes of the game. La Salle coach Ashley Howard, in his third season after five years as an assistant at Villanova, handed out a couple of emphatic hand slaps to players from the sideline during one stoppage, seemingly spurring them on to the kind of high energy they displayed early.

And it wasn’t just on the defensive end. Sherif Kenney led an outpouring of offense. At one point, with about eight and a half minutes to play in the half, La Salle was shooting 60% (9 of 15) from the floor, with 15 points — including three 3-pointers — from Kenney. The Explorers led 25-17 then, their largest advantage of the day.

But, down the stretch, it was La Salle that struggled with turnovers — five in the final eight minutes of the half.

With just over four minutes to play in the half, Hyland hit a 3, followed by a brief staredown toward the La Salle bench. That kicked off the 9-0 run, capped by Ward’s highlight-reel dunk but also characterized by some grittiness. First of Mikeal Brown-Jones, in tapping in a layup attempt on the third try at the rim. Then of Corey Douglas, who grabbed the rebound from a 3-point miss by Jamir Watkins, collected and drew a foul. Douglas then hit both his free throws.