VCU unveils nonconference men's basketball slate

VCU officially unveiled its 2022-23 nonconference men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday afternoon, a slate that’s highlighted by bouts with Memphis and Vanderbilt, and a trip to compete in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center.

The Rams will travel to play Memphis on Nov. 20, and host Vanderbilt on Nov. 30. The Memphis game is the beginning of a home-and-home series that’ll bring the Tigers to the Siegel Center next season, and the Vanderbilt game is the conclusion of a home-and-home series that began in Nashville last year.

In the two-day Legends Classic in Brooklyn, VCU will take on Arizona State on Nov. 16 before either Michigan or Pittsburgh on Nov. 17.

The program’s schedule will begin with a home game and first-ever matchup against Manhattan, on Nov. 7. The Rams will then host Morgan State on Nov. 12, their first matchup with the Bears since 1986 and second overall. VCU will play Kennesaw State for the first time ever, in a Nov. 26 home game.

VCU begins a home-and-home series with Temple in Philadelphia on Dec. 3, the third-ever matchup between the teams and first since the 2018 Legends Classic. The Owls will visit the Siegel Center next season.

The Rams host Jacksonville on Dec. 7 in what will be the 28th game in the series but first since 1991. VCU and Jacksonville are former Sun Belt Conference foes.

VCU and Radford will meet in an in-state matchup, for the 10th time but first since 2015, on Dec. 14 at the Siegel Center.

An Northern Illinois matchup for the Rams, on Dec. 17 at home, will be the first since 1973, and the third in the all-time series. They will also host Navy on Dec. 21, the first-ever game between the programs, to conclude their nonconference slate.

VCU, as part of its schedule announcement, also noted that there will be a to-be-determined home game on Dec. 11 and a to-be-determined preseason exhibition on Oct. 29.

Memphis (31) and Vanderbilt (62) are the two highest-tabbed teams in VCU’s schedule in last season’s final NET rankings, outside of a possible matchup with Michigan (27) in the Legends Classic. The average NET ranking of the team’s in VCU’s scheduling, not counting the to-be-determined second game at the Legends Classic and the Dec. 11 game, is 182.

VCU went 7-4 in its nonconference schedule last year, with its most notable victories at Vanderbilt and versus Syracuse in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Rams then went 14-4 in Atlantic 10 play and were on the NCAA tournament bubble, but ultimately missed out after falling to Richmond in the A-10 tournament quarterfinals.

A noticeable omission to VCU’s schedule is Old Dominion. The Rams and Monarchs played 97 total times since the late 1960s, and in 45 consecutive years since 1977, but the series wasn’t renewed, VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin confirmed to the Times-Dispatch in June.

ODU is transitioning into the Sun Belt this year, from Conference USA. No Sun Belt team last season finished above 100 in the NET rankings. VCU coach Mike Rhoades said in June that the Rams felt that, at this time, there were other games they wanted to pursue in nonconference play and that it was best to look elsewhere.

VCU's full A-10 schedule will be released at a later date. The league announced schedule pairings in June. VCU will host and travel to Richmond, Davidson, Dayton and Saint Louis. The Rams will also host George Mason, Fordham, La Salle, UMass and St. Bonaventure. They’ll travel to George Washington, Duquesne, Loyola Chicago, Rhode Island and Saint Joseph’s.