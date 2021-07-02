VCU, UR enter 'evolving area' of name, image, likeness benefits for athletes

In February, VCU announced a partnership with a new group called SAIL — which stands for Student Athlete Image & Likeness — to help it navigate NIL policies. An NCAA vote on NIL legislation was scheduled for January, but was ultimately tabled.

However, with several states set to enact their own NIL laws on Thursday, the NCAA was pushed to act and on Wednesday adopted an interim NIL policy to allow athletes across the country to begin benefiting.

McLaughlin said VCU had done some initial education pieces with its athletes before NIL went into effect. That included a visit from SAIL representatives in April.

The education will continue to roll out now that the policy is active. But he said Thursday that VCU hadn’t had any inquiries to the school itself about potential deals for its athletes, though he wasn’t sure if some athletes had been contacted directly.

"I anticipate it's going to take a little bit of time,” McLaughlin said. “I know we've seen, sort of, across the country some deals have come up Day 1. And that was bound to happen.

“But it was time, that needed to happen."