VCU volleyball coach Jody Rogers reaches program wins record — while prioritizing more than volleyball

On Sunday, following a win that vaulted her to the top of the VCU record book, volleyball coach Jody Rogers did something she does daily — she spoke with her mother, Linda.
The two talked about what Rogers accomplished — a 3-0 victory over George Washington marked her 170th victory at VCU, setting a new VCU volleyball coaching wins record.
The competitive Rogers told her mother that she didn’t really feel any different upon reaching that height, to which her mother laughed.
“I feel like it's a great accomplishment and I'm very grateful for being in this situation,” Rogers said. “However, I'm a bad loser so I still look at my record and I'm still like, 'We need to be better.'"
That targeted drive has helped Rogers get to this point, a mark of the perennial success the Rams have had under her direction. She’s led the Rams to what’s now a 170-85 record over nine seasons at the helm. She passed former coach Wendy Wadsworth, who had a 169-167 record from 1981-83 and 1985-88.
Rogers has also won three regular-season Atlantic 10 titles, the 2017 A-10 tourney title and has two NCAA tournament appearances at VCU.
At the same time, she’s quick to deflect credit — for the building blocks of such a record — to the people around her, including her players, her coaching staff and the VCU administration.
“It's not just Jody's going out there writing up the great lineup and that's all,” Rogers said. “I wish it was that easy. But it's not, it's all the people — your assistant coaches that push you to be better. And I have a great staff that does that.
“And it's the athletes that want to come in and compete. And that's the key, just finding those athletes that want to be great."
Rogers arrived at VCU in 2013 as the ninth coach in program history following a successful 16-year run at Division II University of Indianapolis, where she went 406-180. The Greyhounds won three Great Lakes Valley Conference titles and made seven NCAA tournament appearances during Rogers' tenure, including a trip to the Final Four in 2012.
But, as VCU looked to fill its volleyball coaching position eight years ago, Rogers had a feeling that she wanted to see what the Division I level was like.
“I wanted to see if I could be pushed and challenged at a higher level,” Rogers said.
Rogers remembers getting to Richmond and meeting with VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin. The two met for breakfast, talked for an hour, and the connection was quick.
Rogers was sold even before she stepped foot on campus. And she considers the backing she’s gotten from McLaughlin a crucial mark of her tenure at VCU.
“Ed was always there to support and to do what I needed,” Rogers said. “Give me the room to achieve what I needed to achieve through the culture, and how I wanted the program to go."
What Rogers feels is important in her job — deeper than the pure on-the-court particulars — is that she pushes her players to challenge themselves to be better versions of themselves each day, so that they can then step out and compete.
It’s something she feels to be analogous to what her players will face in life and in their careers down the road.
“Because when life rolls around, you have to compete in life, too,” Rogers said. “And it's not comfortable. I coach hard, but I love hard on them. And I know sometimes they look at me like, 'Oh, what are you doing?'
“But they need to understand that I'm not teaching about the skill of volleyball, because they're all really great athletes. It's about the life lessons, and how to have adversity in your life and be able to still fall and get back up on your own.”
Qairo Bentley, a junior outside hitter, cited Rogers’ confidence, discipline and competitiveness among the top pillars to her success, as well as how she communicates with her players — she doesn’t make any situation unapproachable. Rogers is good at reaching each person on the team, senior libero Alyna Draper said.
Bentley also described the businesslike approach Rogers applies — practices are efficient, targeted at a particular area of attention each day.
“She’s been successful because she is very good at winning and at making it a priority within the program to be stronger, more disciplined and more focused than our opponents,” Bentley said.
Heading into Sunday’s game against George Washington, VCU volleyball’s director of operations, Mackenna Basore, let the Rams (8-9, 4-1 A-10) know that their next win would give Rogers the record. But Rogers doesn’t like to make anything about herself, Bentley said.
So as the team celebrated Rogers’ accomplishment after Sunday’s game, she handled it like she does any other thing, Bentley said — humble, calm and collected.
“She definitely was humble and just was smiling,” Draper said. “But we all wanted to celebrate and help her know that we’re all really proud of her.”
Rogers isn’t driven by individual accomplishments. And while a national championship is something she, naturally, would love to attain someday, there’s still other things she deems more important.
She’s grateful for the career she’s had, and the fire to win will surely continue to burn. But, more than anything, her players are going to remember how she made them feel, she said.
And through the 170 wins — 576 including UIndy — that’s what she considers most valuable.
“I want them to understand that I want to make them great when they leave VCU,” Rogers said. “Like I want them to be able to rock a room, walk into a room, and own it. And not have no self confidence, and have leadership skills and do great things after they [leave] VCU.
“Because that's important to me, more than anything, to be honest with you."
