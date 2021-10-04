VCU volleyball coach Jody Rogers reaches program wins record — while prioritizing more than volleyball

“Ed was always there to support and to do what I needed,” Rogers said. “Give me the room to achieve what I needed to achieve through the culture, and how I wanted the program to go."

What Rogers feels is important in her job — deeper than the pure on-the-court particulars — is that she pushes her players to challenge themselves to be better versions of themselves each day, so that they can then step out and compete.

It’s something she feels to be analogous to what her players will face in life and in their careers down the road.

“Because when life rolls around, you have to compete in life, too,” Rogers said. “And it's not comfortable. I coach hard, but I love hard on them. And I know sometimes they look at me like, 'Oh, what are you doing?'

“But they need to understand that I'm not teaching about the skill of volleyball, because they're all really great athletes. It's about the life lessons, and how to have adversity in your life and be able to still fall and get back up on your own.”