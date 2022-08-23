VCU, volleyball coach split after nine seasons

Jody Rogers, the winningest coach in VCU volleyball history, is no longer with the program as the Rams prepare for their first match of the season on Friday.

Kevin Maureen Campbell, formerly an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the program, is serving as interim coach.

Neither VCU nor Rogers, reached by phone on Tuesday afternoon, could comment on the reason behind the split, citing an ongoing legal matter.

Rogers was the Rams’ coach the past nine seasons, taking the program to a new height of perennial success. She arrived after 16 seasons at Division II Indianapolis, where she went to the NCAA tournament seven times, including two Sweet 16 appearances, an Elite Eight appearance and a Final Four appearance.

At VCU, Rogers led the Rams to three A-10 regular-season titles. The team went a combined 61-6 in A-10 play over the past five years.

VCU won its first A-10 tournament title in 2017, nabbing an NCAA tournament bid. The Rams earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament in 2019.

Rogers, last fall, passed Wendy Wadsworth (168-167) on the Rams’ all-time coaching wins list. In her nine years, Rogers went 180-88. Her .672 career winning percentage is also a record among VCU volleyball coaches.

Rogers was named A-10 coach of the year in 2017 and 2019. She was AVCA Division II national coach of the year in 2009 and CaptainU national coach of the year in 2012.

Campbell has been at VCU since March 2020, hired following a stint at N.C. State, where she coached for four seasons. She was the associate head coach for the Wolfpack for two of her seasons in Raleigh.

The Rams' opener Friday is against High Point, at 11 a.m. at the Siegel Center. The game is part of the VCU Invitational, and the Rams will also host Liberty at 6 p.m. on Friday and Elon at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.