VCU vs. Davidson game postponed; Rams pause activity due to COVID-19

The VCU men’s basketball team’s scheduled game against Davidson Saturday afternoon was postponed Saturday morning due to a COVID-19 issue within the Rams’ program.

VCU was scheduled to host the Wildcats at 2:30 p.m., in the team’s second game of Atlantic 10 league play.

But the program will now have to pause due to COVID-19 protocols. There have been no decisions on the Rams’ upcoming games. They’re scheduled to play at George Mason on Wednesday.

This is the first time VCU had to stop activity due to COVID-19 within its own program. The Rams (8-2, 1-0 A-10) were able to play a full slate of nine nonconference games, and their A-10 opener at Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday.

VCU tests a minimum of three times per week, following the NCAA's direction.

It’s the second postponement since A-10 play began in earnest this week. Wednesday’s game between Saint Louis and Duquesne was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Saint Louis program.