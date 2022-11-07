VCU women cruise to season-opening win against Lafayette

Chloe Bloom scored a double-double, and VCU went on an 18-2 run in the third quarter to put away Lafayette 65-42 on Monday afternoon in the season opener.

It was a strong collegiate debut for freshman guard Mary-Anna Asare, who scored 11 points in the victory over the Leopards.

The Rams led by as many as 33 points in the fourth quarter, and had a dominant day on the boards, with 44 total rebounds.

Sophomore Grace Hutson had a career-high six assists for the Rams.

Richmond 69, Liberty 48: Mya Berkman was the most popular player on the court Monday afternoon. Whenever the Liberty center posted up or received an entry pass, two or three Richmond players collapsed around her. They made sure Berkman wasn’t going through them to the basket.

The Spiders took away Berkman, Liberty’s top inside presence, and forced the Flames to hoist perimeter jumpers nearly every possession.

It was a plan executed to perfection.

“She’s a really good player and we put a huge emphasis of our scout on her and making sure that we took that away and to attack her on the defensive end,” said UR’s Addie Budnik. “Luckily that went our way, and we were able to get into a rhythm and rally around it and just build off that.”

Budnik scored a game-high 21 points and added seven rebounds.

Spiders coach Aaron Roussell made it a point of emphasis to limit the number of second chances the Flames corralled, especially by Berkman, and it led to holding the Flames to 12 second-chance points on 16 offensive rebounds.

“I thought we were really good at rebounding at times. We kind of knew we weren’t going to blank these guys, it’s not like they weren’t going to be good on the boards,” he said. “I thought we came up with some really timely rebounds, I thought we forced some tough misses, I thought we closed out really well.”

Dee Brown led the Flames with 12 points on 3-of-8 shooting. Freshman Pien Steenbergen added nine points on 3-of-10 shooting off the bench.

Virginia 85, George Washington 59: This was the high-fiving, fresh-faces-smiling performance Virginia was looking for to kick-start its new era of women’s basketball.

All five starters reached double figures and the Cavaliers raced past George Washington during a furious second half for an 85-59 win to give first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton her first victory at the helm of the Hoos.

UVa did it with her philosophy at the forefront, too. The Cavaliers (1-0) throttled up and down the floor at John Paul Jones Arena with a pace the Colonials (0-1) couldn’t match as the contest lengthened.

“I’m just proud of our group,” Agugua-Hamilton said, “especially in the second half, we came together, played together and we were really dialed into the game plan and had each other’s back. We were able to put a little more effort and energy into what we were doing and we were able to turn the game around.”

William & Mary 79, Navy 64: Riley Casey’s 20 points helped the Tribe surge to victory. The Midshipmen shot 49% from the floor to the Tribe’s 37%, but William & Mary converted 21 of 31 free-throw attempts to pull away in a game that was tied at halftime.

State men

JMU 123, Valley Forge 38: The Dukes opened up at 32-6 lead in their home opener, and JMU’s 72 first-half points were the most in school history.