VCU women find edge via physicality in Atlantic 10 victory over Davidson

Said Taya Robinson, a former Huguenot High School standout: “Our mindset was to get stops. We just wanted to talk and make sure we only gave them one shot at a bucket. Then we wanted to get the ball and get out and go. Our defense fueled our offense.”

O’Boyle said the Rams’ commitment to defense was apparent “at every time out and every stoppage in play. We were very focused. There were no lulls.”

VCU (13-10) was playing its first game in 11 days. The Rams struggled through a ragged first period before scoring on seven of eight possessions early in the second period. Included in that harvest were three 3-pointers, two belonging to Taya Robinson.

The Rams, the more aggressive of the two teams, did significant damage at the free-throw line. VCU attempted 37 foul shots to Davidson’s 10. Reed scored 16 of her 20 points from the free throw line. The Wildcats noticed. Davidson assistant coach James Janssen was ejected when he continued to bark at the three-member officiating crew after Davidson drew a bench technical near the midpoint of the fourth period. Ninety seconds later, Wildcats head coach Gayle Coats Fulks, a former standout player at Collegiate and Saint Gertrude, drew a technical foul of her own. The first bench technical was credited to the head coach. Thus, the second required that Fulks, too, be banished.