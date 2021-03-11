VCU women find edge via physicality in Atlantic 10 victory over Davidson

A bloody split lip didn’t prevent Samantha Robinson from making a statement for VCU on the second day of the Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament.
Robinson, a sophomore forward from Ontario, suffered a blow to the mouth while scrambling for a rebound on the Rams’ first defensive possession of Thursday game against Davidson. Robinson left the floor for treatment that included stitches. She returned at the midpoint of the second period to contribute 1 points and four rebounds to VCU’s physically assertive 69-52 victory.
“I’m excited about that we did,” said Rams coach Beth O’Boyle, whose fifth-seeded club will face No. 4-seeded Rhode Island in Friday’s 2 p.m. quarterfinal at the Siegel Center. “But I’m more excited about how we did it. We wanted to be physical. We wanted to take ownership of the defensive boards. We didn’t want to allow any second-chance points.”
Robinson played 16 minutes after returning to the arena. O’Boyle saluted her player’s tenacity. She drew a parallel between Robinson’s willingness to play with discomfort and that of hockey players.
“Maybe it’s the Canadian in her,” O’Boyle said.
Other Rams took heed of O’Boyle’s message. Chloe Bloom, a 6-foot-3 sophomore post player, scored 13 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Senior guards Tera Reed and Taya Robinson combined for 38 points and 16 rebounds. VCU won the boards 55-37. It built an 18-9 advantage beneath the offensive glass and scored 18 second-chance points to Davidson’s six.
Said Taya Robinson, a former Huguenot High School standout: “Our mindset was to get stops. We just wanted to talk and make sure we only gave them one shot at a bucket. Then we wanted to get the ball and get out and go. Our defense fueled our offense.”
O’Boyle said the Rams’ commitment to defense was apparent “at every time out and every stoppage in play. We were very focused. There were no lulls.”
VCU (13-10) was playing its first game in 11 days. The Rams struggled through a ragged first period before scoring on seven of eight possessions early in the second period. Included in that harvest were three 3-pointers, two belonging to Taya Robinson.
The Rams, the more aggressive of the two teams, did significant damage at the free-throw line. VCU attempted 37 foul shots to Davidson’s 10. Reed scored 16 of her 20 points from the free throw line. The Wildcats noticed. Davidson assistant coach James Janssen was ejected when he continued to bark at the three-member officiating crew after Davidson drew a bench technical near the midpoint of the fourth period. Ninety seconds later, Wildcats head coach Gayle Coats Fulks, a former standout player at Collegiate and Saint Gertrude, drew a technical foul of her own. The first bench technical was credited to the head coach. Thus, the second required that Fulks, too, be banished.
VCU led 54-31 when the first two technicals were called and Janssen was ejected. Four consecutive free throws by Reed put the game under lock and key.
“I was seeing some things that I wasn’t thrilled about,” Fulks said. The officials, she said, “were out there trying to do their job. I was trying to do mine.”
Junior guard Cassidy Gould led Davidson (9-14) with 23 points.
Friday’s date with fourth-seeded Rhode Island (11-7) will be VCU’s second encounter with the Rams in less than two weeks. The first did not end well. Resounding performances by Marie-Paule Foppossi (32 points) and Emmanuelle Tahane (25) carried Rhode Island to an 87-68 victory.