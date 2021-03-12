VCU women 'learned from failure' to exact revenge in A-10 victory in OT over Rhode Island

They say experience is the best teacher. Apparently it also is a very capable coach.

VCU’s women’s basketball team, still smarting from last month’s 87-68 road loss to Rhode Island, Friday made amends by defeating the fourth-seeded Rams 64-57 in overtime in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic 10 tournament at the Siegel Center. VCU bore little resemblance to the team that submitted meekly two weeks ago. It was tougher, more intense and more resilient.

“I think (the Feb. 28 game in Kingston) helped us,” said Rams coach Beth O’Boyle. “Obviously no one wants to lose by 20 points or struggle the way we struggled that night on defense. I told our kids: ‘We’ve got a choice. We can be satisfied with where we are, or we can work to get better. We can elevate the way we play the game.”

They chose the latter alternative.

“We wanted to go out and play hard and play together and have fun,” said senior guard Taya Robinson.