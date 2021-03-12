VCU women 'learned from failure' to exact revenge in A-10 victory over Rhode Island

They say experience is the best teacher. Apparently it also is a very capable coach.
VCU’s women’s basketball team, still smarting from last month’s 87-68 road loss to Rhode Island, Friday made amends by defeating the fourth-seeded Rams 64-57 in overtime in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic 10 tournament at the Siegel Center. VCU bore little resemblance to the team that submitted meekly two weeks ago. It was tougher, more intense and more resilient.
“I think (the Feb. 28 game in Kingston) helped us,” said Rams coach Beth O’Boyle. “Obviously no one wants to lose by 20 points or struggle the way we struggled that night on defense. I told our kids: ‘We’ve got a choice. We can be satisfied with where we are, or we can work to get better. We can elevate the way we play the game.”
They chose the latter alternative.
“We wanted to go out and play hard and play together and have fun,” said senior guard Taya Robinson.
Mission accomplished. VCU, which will face top-seeded Dayton in the 1 p.m. portion of Saturday’s semifinal doubleheader, led by 10 points early in the fourth period. Rhode Island then began to fight back. The Rams outscored VCU 15-5 over the final 7½ minutes of regulation. Rhode Island freshman Catherine Cairns sank a pair of free throws with 7.5 seconds remaining to send the game onto overtime.
VCU didn’t wilt. Robinson, a former Huguenot High School standout, sank the last of her five 3-pointers, a rainbow from the left of the key, on VCU’s first possession of overtime. The fifth-seeded Rams didn’t trail again.
“Once again, we had a choice,” O’Boyle said. “We had a choice two weeks ago, and we had a choice going into overtime.”
VCU won with defense and rebounding. It packed the lane with gold-clad defenders, thereby making life difficult for 6-1 forwards Emmanuelle Tahane and Marie-Paule Foppossi. Between them, Tahane and Foppossi rang up 57 points in the regular-season meeting. Friday they combined for 14.
“I think (the regular-season game) woke them up,” said Rhode Island coach Tammi Reiss. “Those kids are fighters. They’re warriors. That’s exactly the way you expect a senior-laden team like VCU to respond. They learned from failure. They learned from disappointment.”
Said O’Boyle: “Getting defensive stops — that was the big thing.” She said her players “were working so hard on every (defensive) possession. You could see the effort. You could see the commitment.”
Robinson, O’Boyle said, “was a phenomenal leader out there for us.”
Robinson led the Rams with 24 points. She matched her career high with five 3-pointers. Sophomore post player Chloe Bloom delivered her second double-double of the tournament: 10 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Sarah Te-Biasu scored 17 points and sank four crucial free throws in the final 48 seconds of overtime.
VCU’s occupation of the paint forced Rhode Island (11-8) to look elsewhere for points. URI guard Marta Vargas scored 17 points. Her harvest included five 3-pointers. Rhode Island guard Catherine Cairns scored 13 points. She sank three 3-pointers. Rhode Island lost a key player, Johanna Muzet, to an ankle injury late in the third period. Muzet departed with 8 points and eight rebounds.
“Losing (Muzet) hurt us tremendously, in our rebounding especially.” Reiss said. “I’m proud of my kids. I thought they fought with everything they had. That’s all I can ask.”
VCU lost 67-62 when it visited Dayton in February.