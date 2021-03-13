VCU women topple top-seeded Dayton, earn spot in A-10 title game

VCU’s women kept their collective cool in a game that was the competitive equivalent of a puddle of molten iron. They maintained their poise, their focus and their perspective. The heat of the moment seemed not to affect them. If they seemed to be enjoying themselves — well, perhaps they were.

The fifth-seeded Rams advanced to the Atlantic 10 tournament championship game for the third time in as many seasons by toppling the No. 1-seeded Dayton Flyers 56-50 in the first half of Saturday’s semifinal doubleheader at the Siegel Center. VCU survived inconsistent offense, 15 lead changes and the daunting presence of the league’s flagship women’s basketball program.

“I kept reminding them: ‘This is supposed to be fun,’” said Rams coach Beth O’Boyle. “You can be highly competitive and still have fun. When we’re having fun, when we’re playing with a bounce in our step, that’s when the game seems to come to us.”

She said the Rams (15-10) were thoroughly prepared for Saturday’s test.

“This is the A-10,” she said. “So many games seem to be like this. We’ve been in close games. We’ve been in overtime games. We knew how to respond. If we were behind, we said, ‘We’re fine. We can get it back.’ If we were ahead, we said, ‘Keep pushing.’”