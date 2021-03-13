VCU women topple top-seeded Dayton, earn spot in A-10 title game

VCU’s women kept their collective cool in a game that was the competitive equivalent of a puddle of molten iron. They maintained their poise, their focus and their perspective. The heat of the moment seemed not to affect them. If they seemed to be enjoying themselves — well, perhaps they were.
The fifth-seeded Rams advanced to the Atlantic 10 tournament championship game for the third time in as many seasons by toppling the No. 1-seeded Dayton Flyers 56-50 in the first half of Saturday’s semifinal doubleheader at the Siegel Center. VCU survived inconsistent offense, 15 lead changes and the daunting presence of the league’s flagship women’s basketball program.
“I kept reminding them: ‘This is supposed to be fun,’” said Rams coach Beth O’Boyle. “You can be highly competitive and still have fun. When we’re having fun, when we’re playing with a bounce in our step, that’s when the game seems to come to us.”
She said the Rams (15-10) were thoroughly prepared for Saturday’s test.
“This is the A-10,” she said. “So many games seem to be like this. We’ve been in close games. We’ve been in overtime games. We knew how to respond. If we were behind, we said, ‘We’re fine. We can get it back.’ If we were ahead, we said, ‘Keep pushing.’”
The Rams will face No. 7-seeded Massachusetts, a 90-81 semifinal winner over third-seeded Saint Louis, in Sunday’s noon championship game. The stakes will be high. Sunday’s winner will be rewarded with the A-10’s automatic bid to the NCAA playoffs. There likely will be no at-large bids extended to A-10 women’s teams.
VCU has never won an A-10 championship and has reached the NCAA tournament only once — as an at-large representative from the Colonial Athletic Association in 2009.
The Flyers defeated VCU 52-48 in last year’s A-10 championship game in Dayton.
“Today was all about trust,” said senior guard Tera Reed. “You need to stick together in a game like this. We did. We trusted each other and we trusted the game plan.”
A 20-7 spurt that consumed the final 6-plus minutes of the first half enabled the Rams to carry a 32-26 lead into intermission. Dayton‘s first two possessions of the second half produced a 3-point play and a long 3-pointer by guard Jenna Giacone. Thereafter, the contest became an exercise in throat-constricting tension.
VCU’s shooting was shaky — 19 of 52 for the game, 3 of 13 in the fourth period — but its defense was exceptional. Dayton, one of the A-10’s most efficient offensive teams, made only 19 of 53 shots. It was held far below its regular-season average of 67.8 points. The Flyers scored only 2 points in the final 6:21 and none in the final 1:26.
“Having been here before helped us a lot,” said Rams guard Taya Robinson, a senior from Huguenot. “We’ve been through it before. No matter that (Dayton) did, we kept talking” on defense. “We stayed together.”
Robinson led the Rams with 18 points and nine rebounds. Reed added 12 points, including a backdoor cut for a layup and a 52-48 lead with 4:12 remaining. Freshman guard Sarah Te-Biasu scored 11 points. Her harvest included 3 of 5 shooting from behind the 3-point arc. Giacone led Dayton with 16 points.
UMass (14-6) is the tournament’s best and most intriguing story. It dresses only seven players but has averaged 83 points in three games in Richmond. Two starters played 40 minutes against Saint Louis. Another played 39. A fourth played 38.
All-conference forward Sam Breen and guard Destiney Philoxy scored 28 points apiece against the Billikens. Breen also grabbed 10 rebounds.
“This is surreal,” Breen said. “I have no other words to describe it. Coming in with only seven players, as a No. 7 seed, and being where we are right now — what can I say? It’s incredible.”
UMass last reached the A-10 tournament final in 1998. Philoxy laughed upon hearing this.
“1998?” she said. “I wasn’t even thought of in 1998.”
Late Friday
Saint Louis 59, Richmond 58 (OT): Many college basketball players likely will be glad to see the weird and misshapen 2021 season end. Don’t count the University of Richmond’s women among them.
The Spiders finished their season with a 59-58 overtime loss to third-seeded Saint Louis in the last of Friday’s Atlantic 10 tournament quarterfinal games. The mood thereafter was poignant. No one seemed eager to walk away from a winter made memorable by quarantines and frequent COVID-related interruptions.
“We played with a lot of heart and we fought very hard. We fought to the end,” said junior forward Kate Klimkiewicz. “Things just didn’t turn out the way we wanted them to. Right now it’s hard to say how I feel. I feel like …”
She shook her head.
“I just feel like we should be playing another game tomorrow.”
Klimkiewicz scored 19 points against the Billikens and 15, with 11 rebounds, in Thursday’s overtime victory over George Washington. She brightened when addressing UR’s rosy prospects for 2021-22.
Guard Alex Parson, a former Monacan High School standout, is one of two departing seniors. Parson did not complain about spending her final year of college play in the gloomy jungle of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was a different kind of season, definitely,” she said. “So much about it — missing games, being quarantined — was so hard. ...
“I’ll say this: If I had to go through another year like this, I can’t think of another team I’d rather go through it with.”
The Spiders (13-9) trailed by 11 at halftime and by 12 early in the fourth period.
Then they launched a stirring comeback. They climbed to the doorstep of a keepsake victory before stumbling. Two potential game-winning shots – one with 9 seconds remaining in overtime, one with 1.6 — missed the target.
Said Parson, whose contributions included 11 points, five rebounds and four steals: “None of us wanted to give up. This is March, and March is all about fighting to survive and advance. We fought. It just didn’t work out.”
Spiders coach Aaron Roussell said he is deeply grateful to his seniors, Parson and Kailyn Fee, “for everything they did to help us navigate this crazy season.”