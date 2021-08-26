VCU women's basketball announces challenging out-of-conference schedule

Coming off the program’s first-ever conference tournament title, and first NCAA tournament appearance in 11 years, VCU women’s basketball on Thursday afternoon announced a nonconference slate for 2021-22 that’ll provide a test.

The schedule includes three other teams that made the NCAA tournament this past season, starting right off the bat with a home game against Middle Tennessee on Nov. 12. The Blue Raiders won the Conference USA tournament title in March.

Another will be North Carolina, which VCU will play on Nov. 26 as part of the Goombay Splash, a multi-team event in the Bahamas.

The third will be USF, the defending American Athletic Conference champion, which VCU will host on Dec. 12.

"Our non-conference schedule is designed to challenge our team and prepare us for the battles of Atlantic 10 play,” coach Beth O’Boyle said in a statement. “We have one of our toughest schedules to date with multiple NCAA tournament teams from last year. It's an exciting schedule not only for us but also for our fans who get to see high-level competition at the Stu.”