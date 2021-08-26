VCU women's basketball announces challenging out-of-conference schedule

Coming off the program’s first-ever conference tournament title, and first NCAA tournament appearance in 11 years, VCU women’s basketball on Thursday afternoon announced a nonconference slate for 2021-22 that’ll provide a test.
The schedule includes three other teams that made the NCAA tournament this past season, starting right off the bat with a home game against Middle Tennessee on Nov. 12. The Blue Raiders won the Conference USA tournament title in March.
Another will be North Carolina, which VCU will play on Nov. 26 as part of the Goombay Splash, a multi-team event in the Bahamas.
The third will be USF, the defending American Athletic Conference champion, which VCU will host on Dec. 12.
"Our non-conference schedule is designed to challenge our team and prepare us for the battles of Atlantic 10 play,” coach Beth O’Boyle said in a statement. “We have one of our toughest schedules to date with multiple NCAA tournament teams from last year. It's an exciting schedule not only for us but also for our fans who get to see high-level competition at the Stu.”
A total of six of the 13 nonconference matchups VCU has ahead will be at home. After the Middle Tennessee opener at the Siegel Center, the Rams will host North Carolina Central on Nov. 17, then Old Dominion on Nov. 21.
They’ll also host East Carolina (Dec. 1), Boston College (Dec. 5) and, after USF on Dec. 12, will finish their list of home out-of-conference dates with Delaware State on Dec. 29.
The Goombay Splash, played in Bimini, Bahamas, will start for VCU against Washington on Nov. 25, Thanksgiving.
The Rams will play a second neutral site event in December, facing Tennessee State (Dec. 18) and Texas State (Dec. 19) at Stetson University in DeLand, Fla.
After that, VCU will travel to play Delaware on Dec. 22.
Six of the the teams on the Rams’ schedule finished in the top 100 of the NET rankings last season — USF (No. 30), North Carolina (No. 38), Delaware (No. 62), Washington (No. 72), Boston College (No. 85) and Buffalo (No. 100).
Four of five starters from last season’s A-10 title game are back for the Rams, including former Huguenot standout Taya Robinson, the tournament’s most outstanding player and an all-A-10 first team and all-defensive team selection.
VCU women’s basketball nonconference schedule
Nov. 12 vs. Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Nov. 17 vs. North Carolina Central, 11 a.m.
Nov. 21 vs. Old Dominion, 1 p.m.
Nov. 25 vs. Washington, time TBA, Goombay Splash in Bimini, Bahamas
Nov. 26 vs. North Carolina, time TBA, Goombay Splash in Bimini, Bahamas
Dec. 1, vs. East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Dec. 5, vs. Boston College, 1 p.m.
Dec. 8., at Buffalo, time TBA
Dec. 12, vs. USF, 1 p.m.
Dec. 18 vs. Tennessee State, time TBA, at Stetson University in DeLand, Fla.
Dec. 19 vs. Texas State, time TBA, at Stetson University in DeLand, Fla.
Dec. 22 at Delaware, time TBA
Dec. 29 vs. Delaware State, 7 p.m.