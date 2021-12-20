VCU women's basketball forced to cancel second straight game due to COVID-19 protocols

VCU women’s basketball has now had a second game in a row canceled due to COVID-19 issues, as both of the Rams’ hoops programs continue to grapple with schedule changes due to the effects of the virus.

The women’s program’s Saturday game against Tennessee State at Stetson in DeLand, Fla., was canceled on Friday. Then the school announced Monday that its Wednesday game at Delaware was also canceled. Both cancellations were due to COVID-19 protocols.

VCU’s men’s program has also had two games in a row canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The team was scheduled to host Penn State on Saturday, but that game was scratched on Thursday due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Nittany Lions program.

Then the program announced Sunday that its Tuesday home game against New Hampshire would be canceled as well.

VCU has stated that its policy is not to comment whether a cancellation due to COVID-19 is due to an internal issue or an issue with an opponent. But Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported Sunday that, according to a source, Tuesday’s men’s basketball game was canceled to COVID-19 protocols at VCU.