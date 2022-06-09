VCU women's basketball going global this summer, representing the U.S. in inaugural GLOBL JAM

Before the spring semester closed in early May, VCU women’s basketball coach Beth O’Boyle brought her four Canadian-born players together and presented them with a unique proposition.

Canada Basketball, the country’s national hoops organization, was assembling a new summer tournament with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches — pitting women’s and men’s national teams against each other in Toronto.

Except, in the event’s debut, there would be collegiate teams representing the United States this year instead of Team USA rosters. VCU women’s basketball was a candidate, which could pit the Rams’ Canadian players against their own national team.

“‘How do you guys feel about that?'” O’Boyle asked those players. “And they were kind of what I expected. They were so excited about the opportunity to go back to play in Toronto … in front of their families.”

With that endorsement O’Boyle leapt at the chance, which came through the WBCA, to make the Rams USA’s women’s basketball representative in the event.

Dubbed the GLOBL JAM, the tournament will be played July 5-10 at Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto. It’s a U-23 event that’ll have two pools of four teams on the men’s and women’s sides, respectively. VCU will face Canada, Belgium and France national teams in the women’s bracket.

On the men’s side, Baylor will be USA’s men’s basketball representative, and face Canada, Italy and Brazil.

“I just think it's an opportunity for us to work together to learn more about each other,” O’Boyle said Thursday, of the value for her team. “We have new players coming in. We have new roles. And I think it just gives us a jumpstart to the year."

The origin of how VCU became the U.S.’ women’s hoops representative in the GLOBL JAM, out of 351 Division I teams in the country, dates back some 18 months.

That was when Canada Basketball reached out to USA Basketball to inquire about USA Basketball’s interest in being a part of the GLOBL JAM.

Except the schedule for USA Basketball’s teams are planned so far in advance that the organization felt the GLOBL JAM wasn’t a fit this year. USA Basketball, in turn, recommended that Canada Basketball reach out to the NCAA.

The NCAA sent Canada Basketball to the WBCA and the NABC. Those coaches organizations decided to take part, with the WBCA supporting a women’s team for the GLOBL JAM, and the NABC supporting a men’s team.

Because of time considerations, the WBCA and NABC selected already established collegiate teams to play for the U.S. in July.

“Beth O'Boyle sits on the WBCA board of directors,” said Danielle Donehew, the WBCA’s executive director. “She is a tremendous contributor to the WBCA's board. And she's also a great coach. And she raised her hand and said she would be glad to participate, and her team would be glad to participate.

“And as we were looking at other solutions and other board members as well, Beth just rose right to the top.”

Collegiate teams are permitted by the NCAA to take a “foreign tour” once every four years. But both the Rams and Baylor received waivers from the NCAA so that their participation in the GLOBL JAM won’t count against their foreign tour allowance. VCU is planning its own foreign tour for next year.

The GLOBL JAM will also meld into the usual eight weeks of summer training that teams are permitted by the NCAA, O’Boyle said. But, like the rules afforded by the NCAA for foreign tours, VCU will be allowed 10 days of practice leading up to the GLOBL JAM as opposed to the typical summer limit of eight hours per week of training.

The Rams will convene in Richmond on Monday, O’Boyle said.

A GLOBL JAM perk is that departing Rams star Taya Robinson (Huguenot) will be permitted to play with VCU in July. And, in a twist, VCU could face one of its Canadian-born players in the event: starting point guard Sarah Te-Biasu, a Montreal native, will participate in a training camp with the Canadian national team later this month and may compete with that squad.

VCU and Baylor will sport USA uniforms in the GLOBL JAM instead of their team gear, and the tournament will be played under FIBA rules.

The Rams will take on France first in round-robin play, on July 5 at 11 a.m. The round-robin competition will continue through July 8. Then advancing teams will play in semifinal and championship games July 9-10.

Donehew said, moving forward, the idea is for the WBCA and NABC to assemble collegiate all-star teams to represent the U.S. in the GLOBL JAM.

But the planning timeline for this year’s event availed the Rams this unconventional but valuable chance for high-level competition, four months before the start of the season.

“As much as it is on the court, it's all of the things that we'll be doing off the court, to get to know each other,” O’Boyle said. “I think this tournament in Toronto is a great start to that process."