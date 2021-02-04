 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VCU women's basketball paused, postponing pair of weekend home games
0 comments

VCU women's basketball paused, postponing pair of weekend home games

{{featured_button_text}}

VCU women’s basketball will see a pair of weekend home games wiped off its slate.

The Rams are currently in a pause of activity, according to a source. The stoppage is due to COVID-19 contact tracing and stems from their game against George Washington on Feb. 1. The Colonials have had a person in their program test positive for COVID-19.

VCU’s pause means Friday’s game against Davidson and Sunday’s against Fordham — both set to take place at the Siegel Center — are postponed.

VCU (9-7, 7-2 Atlantic 10) had won three straight, two against GW and one against George Mason, coming off a loss to Richmond on Jan. 24. The UR game came after a previous COVID-19 pause.

The Rams were tabbed as the A-10’s preseason favorite and are in a three-way tie with Richmond (10-4, 7-2) and Rhode Island (7-5, 7-2) for second place in the league.

20201221_SPO_URWBB_JW13

VCU coach Beth O'Boyle

 JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH

wepps@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6442

Twitter: @wayneeppsjr

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News