VCU women's basketball paused, postponing pair of weekend home games

VCU women’s basketball will see a pair of weekend home games wiped off its slate.

The Rams are currently in a pause of activity, according to a source. The stoppage is due to COVID-19 contact tracing and stems from their game against George Washington on Feb. 1. The Colonials have had a person in their program test positive for COVID-19.

VCU’s pause means Friday’s game against Davidson and Sunday’s against Fordham — both set to take place at the Siegel Center — are postponed.

VCU (9-7, 7-2 Atlantic 10) had won three straight, two against GW and one against George Mason, coming off a loss to Richmond on Jan. 24. The UR game came after a previous COVID-19 pause.

The Rams were tabbed as the A-10’s preseason favorite and are in a three-way tie with Richmond (10-4, 7-2) and Rhode Island (7-5, 7-2) for second place in the league.