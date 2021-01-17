VCU women's basketball pauses team activity

VCU’s women’s basketball team will pause team activity due to COVID-19 protocols, the program announced on Sunday morning.

It’s the first time the Rams (6-6, 4-1 Atlantic 10) have had to pause this season, and comes in the middle of their longest homestand of the season.

The team had just one home game within the first 10 contests on its schedule, but returned to the Siegel Center this past week, beating George Mason Wednesday and falling to Massachusetts Friday.

VCU was scheduled to play UMass again on Sunday afternoon, a game announced Saturday. The program was originally supposed to host Rhode Island Sunday, but URI had to pause due to COVID-19 issues.

Now the second VCU-UMass game is postponed. VCU, in the coming several days, has additional home games scheduled against George Washington Wednesday and Richmond Sunday. No decisions have been made on those games yet.

VCU will resume activity once personnel clear COVID-19 protocols.