VCU women's basketball releases nonconference schedule full of teams with postseason experience

VCU women’s basketball released its nonconference schedule for this year on Thursday, a slate packed with teams that made postseason appearances last season.

The Rams, who are coming off consecutive postseason appearances of their own, will face at least seven teams in its out-of-conference schedule that made either the NCAA tournament or the WNIT last season.

The headlining stretch of the schedule will come Nov. 24-26, when VCU participates in the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands. There, the Rams will play Seton Hall (Nov. 24), Georgia (Nov. 25) and Wisconsin (Nov. 26). VCU and Seton Hall played each other in the second round of the WNIT last season, a game the Pirates won 70-67. Georgia was an NCAA tournament participant this past year.

VCU opens its schedule on Nov. 7, an Education Day bout with Lafayette that will tip off at 11 a.m. The team will remain home to face William & Mary on Nov. 11. Then the Rams will hit the road for a pair of bouts: first defending Colonial Athletic Association champion and 2022 NCAA tournament team Delaware on Nov. 15, before defending Conference USA champion and 2022 NCAA tournament team Charlotte on Nov. 20.

Later, back from the Paradise Jam, VCU will host JMU at the Siegel Center on Dec. 1. After that, the squad will play on the road for back-to-back matchups, at East Carolina (Dec. 4) and ODU (Dec. 8). The Monarchs were another WNIT team last season.

A home game against Gardner-Webb will come on Dec. 12, ahead of a trip to New Orleans for the Tulane Holiday Invitational Dec. 20-21. The Rams will face Tennessee Tech, which played in the 2022 WNIT, on Dec. 20. Then they’ll play the winner of Tulane and St. Francis (Pa.) on Dec. 21. Tulane also competed in the 2022 WNIT, and would be an eighth team that competed in the 2022 postseason on VCU’s nonconference schedule.

The slate wraps up at the Siegel Center against Howard, the defending MEAC champion and 2022 NCAA tournament participant, on Dec. 28.

Atlantic 10 league schedules have not yet been released, but the A-10 revealed schedule pairings for the upcoming season in June. The Rams, in their 16-game A-10 slate, will both host and travel to Richmond and La Salle. They’ll solely host Davidson, George Mason, Dayton, Saint Louis, Rhode Island and Loyola Chicago, and solely travel to George Washington, Saint Joseph’s, Fordham, St. Bonaventure, Duquesne and Massachusetts.

VCU finished last season 16-12 overall and 9-5 in A-10 play. Among the departed players are former captains Taya Robinson and Madison Hattix-Covington. But the Rams return 10, among them point guard Sarah Te-Biasu, who was an all-A-10 third-team pick, and guard Janika Griffith-Wallace and forward Keowa Walters, who were regular starters last season as well.