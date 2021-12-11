VCU women's basketball shining on defense, with test against USF ahead Sunday

"I think, overall, the team is working really hard on the defensive end,” O’Boyle said. “I think it really does help create the tempo and the pace of the game. And we definitely look at, going into every opponent, 'How can we disrupt rhythm?’”

The Rams currently rank 40th nationally in scoring defense, holding teams to an average of 54.1 points. That’s an improvement of 8.3 points per game on last season’s team, which secured the program’s first-ever conference tournament title and first NCAA tournament appearance since 2009.

They’re also 22nd nationally in holding teams to just 23% from 3-point range, and tied for 52nd in the country in steals per game, at 10.4.

One of the linchpins in the play on the defensive end has been senior guard Janika Griffith-Wallace. The Rams’ defense in 2018-19 was something that caught the eye of Griffith-Wallace as she went through the transfer process out of Murray State two and a half years ago, landing with the Rams in May 2019.

After sitting out the 2019-20 season due to previous NCAA transfer rules, Griffith-Wallace collected 26 steals and three blocks last season. She also averaged 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game, mostly off the bench.