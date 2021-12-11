VCU women's basketball shining on defense, with test against USF ahead Sunday

As a coach, VCU’s Beth O’Boyle said, there’s an annual process of identifying what the identity of a particular year’s team will turn out to be.
“And coaches sometimes want it to be one thing, and it turns out to be another, right?” said O’Boyle, in her eighth season at the helm for VCU women’s basketball.
For the Rams, defense is always a prominent piece of what the program values — of that desired identity. When they saw a 17-win improvement in 2018-19, they ranked top-10 nationally in three different defensive categories.
And, this year, defense has indeed proven to be woven into VCU’s identity again, “even more so,” O'Boyle said.
O’Boyle has been excited to see the Rams’ level of focus on defensive disruption, and how they've bought into their aim of making a statement on the defensive end each time out.
One of VCU’s loudest statements came last Sunday, in a 69-65 win over Boston College — a second victory for the Rams over a team from a Power 5 conference, which is a first for the program since the 1995-96 season.
Against the Eagles, VCU (5-3) forced 30 turnovers, which was the most by a Rams team in 11 years.
The program again finds itself ranked among the best in the nation in defensive performance, heading into a tough test this Sunday at the Siegel Center against 17th-ranked USF, a 1 p.m. tipoff.
"I think, overall, the team is working really hard on the defensive end,” O’Boyle said. “I think it really does help create the tempo and the pace of the game. And we definitely look at, going into every opponent, 'How can we disrupt rhythm?’”
The Rams currently rank 40th nationally in scoring defense, holding teams to an average of 54.1 points. That’s an improvement of 8.3 points per game on last season’s team, which secured the program’s first-ever conference tournament title and first NCAA tournament appearance since 2009.
They’re also 22nd nationally in holding teams to just 23% from 3-point range, and tied for 52nd in the country in steals per game, at 10.4.
One of the linchpins in the play on the defensive end has been senior guard Janika Griffith-Wallace. The Rams’ defense in 2018-19 was something that caught the eye of Griffith-Wallace as she went through the transfer process out of Murray State two and a half years ago, landing with the Rams in May 2019.
After sitting out the 2019-20 season due to previous NCAA transfer rules, Griffith-Wallace collected 26 steals and three blocks last season. She also averaged 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game, mostly off the bench.
Over this past offseason, Griffith-Wallace put a focus on adding lower-body strength. And she saw the work show up with increased speed and agility, which has helped her take a leap defensively.
“Just having better and quicker reflexes, and being able to get to my spot at the right time," Griffith-Wallace said.
The payoff has been that Griffith-Wallace, who has started all eight games for VCU this season, has already surpassed her block total from last season, with five. And she’s approaching her steal total from last season, with 23.
Within the program, the Rams crown a deflection champion, O’Boyle said, tracking who racks up the most deflections in practice. And Griffith-Wallace has been the leader in that competition, too.
Elsewhere in VCU’s lineup, Sarah Te-Biasu (sixth, 2.1 per game) and former Huguenot star Taya Robinson (10th, 1.9) are with Griffith-Wallace in the top 10 of the A-10’s steals list. And O’Boyle has been pleased with how Madison Hattix-Covington and Dasia Townes have defended multiple positions.
Sunday’s challenge, USF, is a team that has turned the ball over just 12.5 times per game, tied for 17th nationally. O’Boyle said communication will be important on the defensive end in that game, because of how the Bulls will try to run the shot clock down and set frequent screens in the half court.
VCU, against USF, will be looking for its first win over a ranked opponent in six years and just its second since 1988.
For the Rams, defense has been at the forefront of this year’s identity. So, for success on Sunday, that will again have to be the basis.
“That's the main thing that really fuels us and gets us going, when we're locked on defense,” Griffith-Wallace said. “So, as long as we can do that, I think we can come out with the win."
