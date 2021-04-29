VCU women's lacrosse coach Jen O'Brien departs

After establishing the first-ever intercollegiate women’s lacrosse program at VCU, coach Jen O’Brien will not return for a seventh season.

The school announced the move Thursday afternoon. O’Brien went 34-59 in her tenure, dating back to the Rams’ inaugural intercollegiate season in 2016.

VCU will start a national search for the position immediately.

“We thank Jen for her work in starting our program and working with our student-athletes,” VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said in a statement. “We wish her and her staff well in the next steps of their careers. We invest the resources to have our lacrosse program perform to similar championship standards as our other programs. We have expectations of excellence, while preparing our student-athletes for life after VCU.”

O’Brien, a native of Eldersburg, Md., was first hired in the summer of 2013, leading the construction of the program. VCU competed as a club team in 2014-15, before it began its first varsity schedule in 2016.

The Rams qualified for the six-team Atlantic 10 tournament in 2018 and 2019. She was the league’s co-coach of the year in 2018. VCU posted its first winning record in league play that year, 5-4.