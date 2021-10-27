VCU women's soccer, with 'quiet confidence,' rode program-record-tying nine-game win streak to first A-10 regular-season title

“It's almost a quiet confidence,” coach Lindsey Martin said, of how her team has carried itself. “Sometimes I get worried because I'm like, 'Guys, we good, we ready, we ready?' Because they're not a group that's going to really show you that with their emotions. Or just verbalizing it.

“So, I think that it's a quiet confidence but it's one that's certainly there. And that they just felt good going into every game this season, that they were ready to play.”

If there was a flip-switching moment, that helped spur VCU into its win streak, it was the Rams’ final out-of-conference game, at East Carolina. It was their second 2-0 loss in four games.

VCU struggled against the Pirates’ 3-5-2 formation — which was something the group came to see multiple times in A-10 play, and improved against. But, at the time, the Sept. 5 loss to ECU was a bit of a wakeup call.

“That it's not just always going to come easy for us,” Martin said. “So it happened at a good time.”

Then the first victory of the streak came in dramatic fashion, a come-from-behind 3-2 triumph secured by a Jerabek winner in double overtime on Sept. 19, in the 108th minute. Three total Rams scored in that game, with Aileen Guthrie and Bri Kropinack included, too.