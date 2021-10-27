VCU women's soccer, with 'quiet confidence,' rode program-record-tying nine-game win streak to first A-10 regular-season title

When VCU women’s soccer beat Davidson last Thursday, it celebrated like it had after each of the previous eight games — it formed a dance circle.
Except this one was a little different. The Rams’ victory over the Wildcats was their program-record-tying ninth straight, and locked up the team’s first-ever Atlantic 10 regular-season title.
Former Mills Godwin standout Lyndsey Gutzmer, who leads VCU with six assists, proclaimed it: “We’re A-10 regular-season champs!”
“And I got my water bottle and squirted some water at everybody. They were like, 'Thanks Sammy,’” Samantha Jerabek, a former Clover Hill standout and the Rams’ goals leader (six), said, laughing. “But, it was exciting.”
Perhaps fittingly, the manner in which VCU won at Davidson, 2-1, was representative of how the Rams accomplished such a win streak — and secured the title — in the first place. They fell behind in the 53rd minute but just two minutes later tied it and, just six minutes after that, took the decisive lead.
It was a mark of the confidence that has been key among an experienced Rams group this fall.
VCU’s win streak ended at nine, by way of a 1-0 loss to Saint Joseph’s in the regular-season finale on Sunday. But the Rams (13-3, 9-1 A-10) carry the top seed, and home field advantage, into the A-10 tournament that begins this weekend. They host eighth-seeded Saint Joseph’s (5-11-2, 5-5) in a rematch at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sports Backers Stadium.
“It's almost a quiet confidence,” coach Lindsey Martin said, of how her team has carried itself. “Sometimes I get worried because I'm like, 'Guys, we good, we ready, we ready?' Because they're not a group that's going to really show you that with their emotions. Or just verbalizing it.
“So, I think that it's a quiet confidence but it's one that's certainly there. And that they just felt good going into every game this season, that they were ready to play.”
If there was a flip-switching moment, that helped spur VCU into its win streak, it was the Rams’ final out-of-conference game, at East Carolina. It was their second 2-0 loss in four games.
VCU struggled against the Pirates’ 3-5-2 formation — which was something the group came to see multiple times in A-10 play, and improved against. But, at the time, the Sept. 5 loss to ECU was a bit of a wakeup call.
“That it's not just always going to come easy for us,” Martin said. “So it happened at a good time.”
Then the first victory of the streak came in dramatic fashion, a come-from-behind 3-2 triumph secured by a Jerabek winner in double overtime on Sept. 19, in the 108th minute. Three total Rams scored in that game, with Aileen Guthrie and Bri Kropinack included, too.
That ability to share the scoring load has been a key asset of VCU’s success. Seven different players tallied goals during the nine-game run, and the team outscored opponents 18-6 during that stretch.
And though Jerabek’s six goals lead the Rams, Emma Kershner is right behind her with five goals. Guthrie, Kropinack and Lana Golob have three goals apiece.
“I think we're just super comfortable with everybody, with each other,” Jerabek said, of what has allowed for such balance.
Then a defense anchored by former Maggie Walker standout Grace Young, who Martin tabs as the best goalkeeper in the A-10, notched four shutouts in VCU’s nine straight victories.
Young, who began her career at Akron, has grown exponentially the past three years at VCU, Martin said.
“She's such a complete player,” Martin said. “She's mentally solid, physically sound.”
In front of Young, the Rams’ defensive unit has surrendered just 162 shots this season, second-least in the league.
“The communication, the strength and the trust between us is really, really good,” Young said. “And we know we're going to cover for each other, we know we're going to be there for each other.”
Now the Rams, after missing out on the A-10 tournament field on a tiebreaking coin toss in the spring season earlier this year, heads into the fall bracket on top. And home field advantage will be granted to the highest seeds throughout, which means the Rams would carry it through the final.
VCU — with Jerabek (who set the program record for games played at VCU against Saint Joseph's last week, with 86), Gutzmer and midfielder Ellen McAdams on the roster both years — fell in the A-10 tournament final in 2017 and 2018.
The first regular-season championship has been checked off, and a first A-10 tournament title is next on the Rams’ list. Can the kind of quiet confidence that pushed them to the nine-game win streak get them there? They’ll find out starting Saturday.
“I think for the girls to be able to find a way to win is a culture of winning,” Martin said. “And it becomes a mentality, right? And a winner's mentality.
“And I think that that's an important piece of heading into this A-10 tournament, of having that winner’s mentality."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr