VCU women's tennis continues Atlantic 10 tournament dominance, with first title under coach Vivian Segnini

New coach, same success.

Coming off the retirement of longtime coach Paul Kostin last year, the VCU women’s tennis team racked up another Atlantic 10 tournament title Saturday evening at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, with a 4-0 win over Richmond.

The Rams, under Kostin, had won all but one league title since joining the A-10 ahead of the 2012-13 school year and 10 league titles total. Saturday’s title marked a seventh in the last eight seasons for the program, and a first under coach Vivian Segnini. Segnini was the coach at Winthrop last season, and a graduate assistant with Kostin in 2018-19. She was hired as Kostin’s successor last August.

VCU, the top seed in the A-10 tournament for the eighth year in a row, swept all three of its matches in Orlando. It beat Duquesne in the quarterfinals Thursday and George Washington in the semifinals Friday.