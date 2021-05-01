VCU women's tennis continues Atlantic 10 tournament dominance, with first title under coach Vivian Segnini

New coach, same success.
Coming off the retirement of longtime coach Paul Kostin last year, the VCU women’s tennis team racked up another Atlantic 10 tournament title Saturday evening at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, with a 4-0 win over Richmond.
The Rams, under Kostin, had won all but one league title since joining the A-10 ahead of the 2012-13 school year and 10 league titles total. Saturday’s title marked a seventh in the last eight seasons for the program, and a first under coach Vivian Segnini. Segnini was the coach at Winthrop last season, and a graduate assistant with Kostin in 2018-19. She was hired as Kostin’s successor last August.
VCU, the top seed in the A-10 tournament for the eighth year in a row, swept all three of its matches in Orlando. It beat Duquesne in the quarterfinals Thursday and George Washington in the semifinals Friday.
Against the Spiders Saturday, the VCU doubles pairing of Noumea Witmus and Paola Delgado, No. 78 in the ITA’s Division I doubles rankings, opened the match with a 6-2 win over Richmond’s Andrea Campodonico and Sara Salamyr.
The Rams’ doubles duo of Gabriela Davidescu and Luminita Tutunaru clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 victory against the Spiders’ Emily Dunbar and Dessi Zlateva.
In singles, Delgado, who has a No. 96 ITA singles ranking, beat Dunbar 6-0, 6-0; Shivani Manjanna beat Richmond’s Adrinne Haynes 6-0, 6-0; and Davidescu beat Richmond’s Polina Shitkova 6-1, 6-1 to clinch the match.
Next for the Rams will be the NCAA tournament. The full tournament field will be announced on May 3, and play begins May 16 at the USTA National Campus.
VCU’s men’s tennis team will also play for an A-10 title, on Sunday at 10 a.m. against Richmond. The Rams will be looking for a fourth straight league title.
