VCU women's tennis successful in first season with Segnini

Replacing a coach like Paul Kostin means big shoes to fill. Vivian Segnini knows that perhaps as well as anyone could.
The former eight-year tennis professional worked under Kostin as a graduate assistant in 2018-19. And after Kostin retired last year following 30 years at the school, 18 as coach of the women’s team, Segnini was hired to coach the women’s team coming off a year as head coach at Winthrop.
Kostin, between his time as coach of both VCU’s men’s and women’s teams, won a combined 29 conference titles, with 38 NCAA tournament appearances
“He was so successful,” Segnini said Thursday. “And for sure it's a big responsibility for me because I want to continue the success."
And she has.
The Sao Carlos, Brazil, native, a year after Kostin’s final season ended early due to COVID-19, with no league tournament, piloted the Rams to yet another Atlantic 10 title on Saturday.
It was a seventh A-10 triumph for the Rams in the last eight tournaments. VCU has won all but one A-10 title since the school joined the league ahead of the 2012-13 school year.
And, for Segnini, it was a first conference title as a head coach.
"I was very happy for the girls, because I know how much they want it. And they worked really hard for it. And they competed really well,” Segnini said. “And definitely all the credit goes to them. They earned this. And I feel very fortunate that, in my first year, I had the chance to coach such a good team.”
VCU (14-9) will now play site host and sixth-ranked N.C. State (16-5) in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.
Segnini, in her coaching career path, considers herself lucky to have worked with who she deems two of the best college coaches: Kostin and Winthrop’s Cid Carvalho.
Carvalho, in 34 years at Winthrop (25 coaching both men’s and women’s tennis), won 26 conference tournament titles, and had 25 NCAA appearances, before he retired in 2019. Segnini was an assistant there from 2013-18.
“I'm so thankful for him, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him,” Segnini said of Carvalho. “He helped me so much, and also he taught me so much. Most of what I know I learned from him.”
Then, three years ago, Segnini spent a season working with Kostin, another A-10 title-winning campaign.
Those experiences at Winthrop and VCU previously were the best things that could’ve prepared her to be a head coach, she said.
In that chair herself, one of the most important things to her is her team’s day-to-day preparation.
“Just to make sure that every day each player is working on the right things and that we are doing conditioning and that we are doing weights. And that we are preparing well. ... And also that each girl feels like we are a team,” she said.
Following the stoppage last March, and a fall of just practice and no matches, senior Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado said she’s enjoying tennis more now than she was before. Before, there was always the feeling that another match would be ahead. But then it was taken away.
So, with the return to competition has come the feeling of enjoyment for her. And confidence, too, derived from her big 2019, when she won a pair of NCAA tournament matches and reached No. 48 in the ITA Division I singles rankings.
“Now when I'm playing, and it's not going the way I want, I just have faith in myself,” she said. “I believe in myself.”
She helped lead the Rams to their three-round sweep through the A-10 tournament, and is No. 102 in the current ITA rankings, with a 16-3 record.
Segnini said the senior has been a good example for the other Rams.
“She's such a hard worker, and she fights so hard in all of her matches,” Segnini said. “And she's just also a great person.”
Friday’s NCAA tournament match will begin at 3 p.m. Diaz-Delgado will also compete in the NCAA singles tournament this month, which begins May 23, as the A-10’s automatic qualifier.
So it’s been a successful first year for Segnini back with the Rams. And what she’s most proud of is how they’ve conducted themselves to get here.
“I think I did my best as head coach to help everybody. And the girls also, they did their best, they work hard,” Segnini said. “And I think that's the thing that we can control, right? And I think we did it. So I'm happy about that."
