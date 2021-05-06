VCU women's tennis successful in first season with Segnini

Following the stoppage last March, and a fall of just practice and no matches, senior Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado said she’s enjoying tennis more now than she was before. Before, there was always the feeling that another match would be ahead. But then it was taken away.

So, with the return to competition has come the feeling of enjoyment for her. And confidence, too, derived from her big 2019, when she won a pair of NCAA tournament matches and reached No. 48 in the ITA Division I singles rankings.

“Now when I'm playing, and it's not going the way I want, I just have faith in myself,” she said. “I believe in myself.”

She helped lead the Rams to their three-round sweep through the A-10 tournament, and is No. 102 in the current ITA rankings, with a 16-3 record.

Segnini said the senior has been a good example for the other Rams.

“She's such a hard worker, and she fights so hard in all of her matches,” Segnini said. “And she's just also a great person.”

Friday’s NCAA tournament match will begin at 3 p.m. Diaz-Delgado will also compete in the NCAA singles tournament this month, which begins May 23, as the A-10’s automatic qualifier.