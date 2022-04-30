VCU women's tennis team secures fourth straight Atlantic 10 title, eighth overall

VCU women’s tennis continued its run of Atlantic 10 dominance Saturday, with yet another league title.

The top-seeded Rams beat third-seeded Fordham 4-0 in Saturday’s title match at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, for a fourth consecutive A-10 championship and eighth overall.

VCU didn’t drop a match the whole tournament — the Rams swept eighth-seeded Richmond 4-0 in Thursday’s quarterfinals and swept fourth-seeded Davidson 4-0 in Friday’s semifinals.

On Saturday, VCU (18-6) secured the doubles point with wins by the pairings of Gabriela Davidescu and Shivani Manjanna over Fordham’s Avery Aude and Valeriya Deminova (6-2), and Nina Sorkin (Deep Run) and Yelizaveta Karlova over Carlota Casasampere Escoda and Rachelle Yang (6-4).

Then, in singles, VCU's Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado beat Aude (6-2, 6-1) at the No. 1 spot, Karlova beat Deminova (6-0, 6-3) at the No. 2 spot and Sorkin beat Eleni Fasoula at No. 3 (6-1, 6-1), to clinch the match.

The only year that VCU didn’t win the A-10 title since the school joined the league ahead of the 2012-13 school year was in 2017, when the Rams were runners-up. There was no A-10 tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next for the Rams is the NCAA tournament, which will begin May 19 at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Ill. The full tournament field will be announced on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in a selection show that will be streamed at NCAA.com.

VCU is ranked in the ITA Division I rankings, No. 70 in the country. Diaz-Delgado is ranked in the singles list, at No. 101.

The Rams’ men’s team will also play for an A-10 title on Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. VCU, seeded No. 1, will play third-seeded Dayton at the USTA National Campus. VCU is vying for what would be a second straight league title, and sixth overall.

Elsewhere, VCU’s tennis team is leading the A-10 tournament heading into Sunday’s final round, at Reunion Resort and Golf Club in Orlando. VCU carries a team score of 8-under 568, leading Davidson (4-under 572), and George Washington and Rhode Island (tied for third at 1-under 575).