VCU women's track & field team claims third Atlantic 10 outdoor title

VCU on Sunday reclaimed the Atlantic 10 outdoor women's track & field title, securing what was a third A-10 outdoor championship overall for the program.

The Rams won the A-10 title in 2016 and 2018. But George Mason won it last in 2019.

This year, though, with a team score of 149 to George Mason’s 123, VCU won it back. The event was hosted by George Mason in Fairfax.

The Rams got first-place finishes from Lauryn Taylor in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes with times of 11.64 and 23.99, respectively. Makayla McGowan took first in the shot put (15.21 meters), and Jocelyn Midkiff in the discus (48.08 meters). Courtney Higgins won the heptathlon with 5,023 points.

On the men’s side, VCU finished third with a team score of 114, behind Rhode Island (184) and George Mason (157). Ian Davis set a pair of school records, with a time of 13.98 in the 110-meter hurdles, and a time of 51.25 in the 400-meter hurdles. He claimed gold in the 110-meter hurdles and silver in the 400-meter hurdles.

Jaekob Vollbrecht also set a school record in the discus with a gold-medal-winning distance of 54.02 meters.

Also, the 4x100-meter relay team of Davis, JeVon Waller, Camron Browne and Justin Wallace took gold with a time of 40.48.