VCU won't renew hoops rivalry with ODU; as Monarchs switch conferences, game is becoming a tourney liability

A staple in-state men's hoops series is set to cease heading into next season.

VCU and ODU, who have played 97 times since the late 1960s, will not continue their annual nonconference matchup.

“After much thought and serious consideration, we have decided to not renew our series against Old Dominion University,” VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said in a statement to The Times-Dispatch. “We appreciate the excellent rivalry that our programs have shared over the years with deep respect and wish them all the best in their transition to the Sun Belt Conference.”

The series started in February 1969, which was part of VCU’s first-ever season, after the merger of Richmond Professional Institute and the Medical College of Virginia. And the Rams and Monarchs have played 45 consecutive years, since 1977. The games have a reputation as physical and intense matchups that ignite both fanbases.

Many of those matchups came when both were members of the Sun Belt and of the Colonial Athletic Association. The series continued as a nonconference fixture, after VCU departed for the Atlantic 10 in 2012 and after ODU joined Conference USA in 2013.

The Monarchs will transition into the current iteration of the Sun Belt on July 1.

While the Sun Belt is a strong football conference, their basketball teams have routinely struggled in the NET rating that is used by the NCAA tournament selection committee.

Last year, no Sun Belt team had a NET rating above 100, meaning the Rams would have little to gain, and lots to lose, in a matchup with the Monarchs.

VCU holds a 53-44 all-time lead in the series. But the Rams have dominated the matchup in recent years, winning 10 out of the last 12 games.

Based on game contracts obtained by the Times-Dispatch through a Freedom of Information Act request, VCU appears to be halfway done with its 2022-23 nonconference game schedule without the ODU matchup.

The Rams will host Morgan State on Nov. 12 (Morgan State will receive a $75,000 guarantee from VCU for the game), travel to Temple on Dec. 3, host Radford on Dec. 14 (Radford will receive an $85,000 guarantee), host Northern Illinois on Dec. 17 (Northern Illinois will receive an $80,000 guarantee) and host Navy on Dec. 21 (Navy will receive a $78,000 guarantee).

The Temple game is the start of a home-and-home series, with the Rams scheduled to host the Owls in November or December 2023.

VCU is also set to be part of the Legends Classic Nov. 16-17, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The four-team field will include Michigan, Pittsburgh and Arizona State as well.