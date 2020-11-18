A closer look at VCU men's basketball's nine-game nonconference schedule

Preseason KenPom.com ranking: 101

Last season was coach Jeff Jones’ lone losing season at ODU in seven years there. But he has an experienced team back, including each of the top three scorers last season: Malik Curry (13.4 points per game), Xavier Green (12.8 ppg) and A.J. Oliver II (11.3 ppg).

Former Trinity Episcopal standout Jason Wade was fourth on the list (10.9 ppg, 2.6 steals per game), but he is out for the year with a torn Achilles. He missed the end of last season due to a January ACL tear.

Dec. 15 vs. Western Carolina

Tipoff: 7 p.m. TV: ESPN+

2019-20 record: 19-12, 10-8 Southern Conference

Starters back: 4 (senior guard Mason Faulkner, senior guard Matt Halvorsen, junior guard Kamerson Gibson, sophomore Travion McCray)

Preseason KenPom.com ranking: 203

The Catamounts had one of the most prolific offenses around last year, averaging 78.8 points, 17th in the nation. They made 9.7 3-pointers per game, 14th in the country.