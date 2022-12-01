Ace Baldwin's return energizes VCU in wild victory over Vanderbilt that includes the ejection of Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse

A pair of did-you-see-that scenarios emerged from VCU’s 70-65 victory over Vanderbilt on Wednesday at the Siegel Center:

The return of Rams point guard Ace Baldwin, and a sequence at a crucial juncture in the second half that turned into three consecutive technical fouls on Vanderbilt and led to the ejection of irate Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse.

Stackhouse, a two-time NBA All-Star, didn’t mince words about his displeasure with the officiating afterward.

First, though, was Baldwin and the preseason first-team A-10 pick’s impact on a team that struggled without his leadership, passing and scoring and defense.

Baldwin missed the previous four games after breaking his right (nonshooting) wrist against Morgan State and undergoing surgery to insert two screws. The timetable for his return was 2-3 weeks, but he was back after 12 days, playing Wednesday with a bandage on his wrist and thumb and looking as if he never left.

He scored a career-high 28 points, including some key stretches in both halves when VCU (5-2) needed baskets.

“It’s good to have that No. 1 [Baldwin] back, isn’t it?” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “The confidence he gives his teammates is pretty awesome.”

Baldwin said he “really wanted to play as soon as I got surgery. I told them I was good to go.”

He wasn’t given clearance to return to practice, though, until Monday.

His presence was uplifting in every phase. Baldwin was 7 of 14 from the floor, 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, 10 of 12 at the foul line, and had four assists, three rebounds, two steals and just one turnover in 33 minutes.

He had 13 points in the first half, making all three of his 3-pointers, and gave VCU some separation at the break with a pair of treys late.

The Rams had a 48-39 lead when Vanderbilt (3-4) rallied behind the 3-point shooting of Myles Stute (20 points, 6 of 9 on treys) and the inside presence of 7-footer Liam Robbin (14 points, 6 of 7 at the foul line).

A 10-0 run put the Commodores ahead 49-48 with 9:22 remaining. Baldwin ended that with a 3-pointer.

That got VCU re-energized, leading to a steal in the press and a free throw by Nick Kern. Another steal ended with Baldwin feeding Tobi Lawal for a dunk and a 54-49 lead with 8:40 left.

Not long after, the game took a wild turn.

Robbins dunked over Lawal with 7:59 left, then tapped his head – a signal of celebration after dunking on somebody – as he headed up the court. He was whistled for a technical for taunting.

Stackhouse’s frustration had been brewing over foul calls. VCU went to the line 16 times (made 12) and Vanderbilt went to the line 5 times (made 3) in the first half. Robbins played just 4 minutes before the break after picking up two fouls.

After Robbins’ technical, Stackhouse lost it and went after the officials near midcourt.

He was hit with one technical, kept going at it while being restrained by assistant coaches and a policeman, then was hit with another technical and ejected.

Stackhouse was hustled off the floor by the policeman.

“It wasn’t just that one play,” Stackhouse said. “It was a number of plays. I’m not justifying my actions in no way. Obviously I’ve got to have more poise and more control in that situation, but I was sick of that foolishness tonight. Put it on me. Don’t put it on our guys. Maybe if I was there it could have been a little different story at the end of the game.”

VCU, which was called for 20 fouls and had Jalen DeLoach and Lawal foul out, finished 25 of 37 at the line. Vanderbilt, called for 27 fouls with Robbins and Tyrin Lawrence fouling out, was 15 of 20.

“I just thought we came into a game with a team that plays with reckless abandon, and they shoot 37 free throws and we shoot 20,” Stackhouse said. “[It started] in the first half and it carried on into the second half.

“All of the gesturing and everything that teams do, it’s just part of the game. Kids, they’re going to make gestures during the course of the game when they have big plays, and we felt like that was one that shouldn’t have been called on my guy at that juncture of the game.

“I’m proud of our guys and how they fought and competed in a tough environment. ... Yeah, we missed some opportunities. We missed some opportunities around the rim. We could have took care of the ball a little better. But I don’t think tonight’s loss was self-inflicted. I really don’t. I felt like this was a poorly officiated game, and they need to be better.”

Stackhouse said on Lawal’s dunk a few possessions before Robbins’ dunk, VCU “had all types of celebrations and everything, and it was nothing. And our guy got hit in the head. It should have been an and-one if anything because he got hit in the head on the play. To give him the benefit of the doubt to say that he was saying that he got hit in the head, but automatically just assume and get a technical foul at that juncture of the game, it’s nonsense.”

With six free throws for the technicals, Baldwin made four, pushing VCU from a 3-point lead to a 7-point margin. Kern was fouled on the ensuing possession and made two more free throws to give the Rams a 60-51 lead.

That wasn’t enough to put the game away. Vanderbilt recovered to tie the game on Robbins’ free throw with 3:56 left.

Baldwin made two free throws to put the Rams back ahead. After a missed 3-pointer by Vandy, Lawal made a layup. A steal resulted in Jamir Watkins’ free throw and a 5-point lead.

Robbins’ three-point play trimmed the margin to 66-64 with 1:13 remaining. Baldwin responded with a layup at 0:52.

The Commodores got within three on a free throw, but Watkins made a contested jumper with 17 seconds left, just beating the shot-clock buzzer.

Watkins showed no ill effects from a bone bruise in his knee that limited him to 6 minutes in the previous game. He had 13 points.

“I’ve been working on my game a lot,” said Watkins, a redshirt sophomore who missed last season with a torn ACL. “That was a big shot that I knew the team needed.”

FG FT Reb

VANDY M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Robbins 21 4-7 6-7 1-2 2 4 14

Stute 37 7-13 0-0 1-6 0 4 20

Lawrence 28 1-6 3-4 1-4 1 4 5

Manjon 31 6-7 0-0 0-3 4 4 12

Wright 14 0-4 0-0 0-2 0 2 0

Thomas 24 2-5 2-2 0-3 1 2 8

Mllra-Brwn 17 1-4 1-3 5-7 3 3 3

Smith 11 0-3 3-4 1-1 1 0 3

Dia 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0

Dort 4 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 2 0

Ansong 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Calton 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Shelby 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0

Totals 200 21-49 15-20 9-30 12 29 65

Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Stute 6-9, Thomas 2-5, Robbins 0-1, Lawrence 0-2, Smith 0-2, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocks: 1 (Robbins). Turnovers: 18 (Manjon 4, Stute 4, Wright 4, Lawrence 3, Thomas 2, Robbins). Steals: 6 (Millora-Brown 3, Lawrence, Stute, Wright). Technicals: Robbins, 7:59 second; coach Stackhouse, 7:59 second; coach Stackhouse, 7:59 second.

FG FT Reb

VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

DeLoach 20 1-3 2-4 2-6 1 5 4

Johns 28 2-4 2-2 1-5 1 0 7

Watkins 31 3-8 7-11 0-4 0 3 13

Baldwin 33 7-14 10-12 1-3 4 1 28

Nunn 23 0-3 0-0 0-2 0 3 0

Jackson 14 2-3 1-2 0-2 1 1 5

Lawal 12 2-2 0-1 0-2 0 5 4

Shriver 12 1-5 0-0 0-0 0 1 3

Kern 11 0-0 3-4 1-1 1 0 3

Banks 10 1-2 0-1 1-1 0 0 3

Fermin 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0

Totals 200 19-44 25-37 6-27 8 20 70

Percentages: FG .432, FT .676. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Baldwin 4-5, Banks 1-2, Johns 1-2, Shriver 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Watkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocks: 3 (DeLoach, Johns, Watkins). Turnovers: 15 (Johns 4, DeLoach 3, Watkins 2, Baldwin, Fermin, Jackson, Kern, Nunn, Shriver). Steals: 9 (Baldwin 2, Jackson 2, Kern 2, Watkins 2, Shriver).

Vanderbilt 28 37 — 65

VCU 35 35 — 70