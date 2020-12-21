After LSU cancellation, VCU set to reunite with former familiar foe James Madison

In this early part of this college basketball season, last-minute schedule adjustments have become the norm.
VCU is versed.
A month ago, the Rams’ trip to Knoxville, Tenn., became a trip to Sioux Falls, S.D., two days before the season opener, when COVID-19 cases within the Tennessee program forced the cancellation of The Volunteer Classic. The Rams did some shuffling and nabbed a spot in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls.
Then, this past weekend, COVID-19 issues at LSU eventually led to a Saturday cancellation of VCU’s planned trip to Baton Rouge to face the Tigers on Tuesday. But VCU reached out to multiple other schools in search of a replacement nonconference nightcap.
James Madison was looking for games, too, after it lost four other nonconference matchups, including a game scheduled at Florida Tuesday. Plus travel between Harrisonburg and Richmond, two hours apart, was conveniently accessible by bus.
VCU basketball’s director of operations Jimmy Martelli talked to JMU basketball’s director of operations Keith Chesley, VCU coach Mike Rhoades communicated with JMU coach Mark Byington, and the contracts were signed Sunday morning.
The Rams (6-2) secured a reunion with the Dukes (3-2), a former Colonial Athletic Association foe, for the first time in more than eight years, since VCU left the CAA. And just two days before tipoff.
VCU will host JMU at 4 p.m. at the Siegel Center Tuesday afternoon, to fulfill the program’s full allotment of possible nonconference games, even with an anticipated LSU rematch scratched.
“Some schools were shutting down for the holidays. Other ones were just not willing right now to get on a plane and stuff like that,” Rhoades said. “So it worked out that we could find another game. And I was appreciative that JMU was the team and they can bus here.”
The LSU game was scheduled to fulfill the remainder of the home-and-home series between the Rams and Tigers, which began in Richmond last year and was initiated when coach Will Wade was hired by LSU from VCU three years ago.
But LSU has now had three consecutive games wiped out due to COVID-19. Wade tested positive earlier this month, though he is now back with the team. But because of the COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program, VCU was in a holding pattern, Rhoades said, to see if LSU would have enough players to play Tuesday.
VCU was willing to play Wednesday or Thursday instead, but it still didn’t work out.
“It sort of got to a point where it wasn’t going to happen,” Rhoades said.
JMU, meanwhile, had its game at Florida postponed last Thursday, as the Gators paused following the collapse of forward Keyontae Johnson during a game against Florida State on Dec. 12. And the Dukes lost three earlier games when they stopped activity earlier this month due to COVID-19 cases in their program.
VCU players, for health reasons, will remain at the school during the holidays, and the team — after the LSU cancellation — had an opening for a ninth nonconference game to still meet the NCAA maximum of 27 contents this year. There are 18 A-10 games upcoming.
“Our guys are here through this week, and I didn't want them not to play a game when we had one left,” Rhoades said.
JMU is paced by senior guard Matt Lewis, the CAA preseason player of the year, who’s led the team with 21.2 points a game — a mark tied for 23rd nationally.
Byington told ESPN Harrisonburg’s Dave Thomas Sunday that VCU is a program that is miles ahead of his right now in terms of standing and culture. But VCU is also a program JMU is trying to be like, Byington said.
“I just want the guys to go in and be competitive, play hard, don’t back down,” said Byington, who's in his first year at JMU. “And we’re going to play a team that I think’s going to be in the NCAA tournament.”
The matchup will bring about a bit of nostalgia, too. The last time the programs played, in January 2012, Rhoades was in his first stint at VCU, on Shaka Smart’s staff with Wade. The programs played at least once every year from 1995 to 2012, when the Rams were in the CAA. VCU leads the all-time series, that dates back to 1971, 44-21.
And though the game was scheduled with haste due to the circumstances, VCU will try to finish nonconference play on another high note, with a fifth straight victory.
"I remember those battles, and it was really neat,” Rhoades said. “And there's a lot of JMU alumni around here as well as VCU people [who’re] going to be excited about the game."
Notes: Rhoades said guard KeShawn Curry is ready to go, and will play Tuesday. Curry has missed the Rams’ past four games after suffering a shoulder injury at Penn State on Dec. 2. ... Wing Jamir Watkins was named A-10 rookie of the week Monday after scoring a career-high 15 points against Western Carolina last Tuesday.
