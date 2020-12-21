After LSU cancellation, VCU set to reunite with former familiar foe James Madison

VCU will host JMU at 4 p.m. at the Siegel Center Tuesday afternoon, to fulfill the program’s full allotment of possible nonconference games, even with an anticipated LSU rematch scratched.

“Some schools were shutting down for the holidays. Other ones were just not willing right now to get on a plane and stuff like that,” Rhoades said. “So it worked out that we could find another game. And I was appreciative that JMU was the team and they can bus here.”

The LSU game was scheduled to fulfill the remainder of the home-and-home series between the Rams and Tigers, which began in Richmond last year and was initiated when coach Will Wade was hired by LSU from VCU three years ago.

But LSU has now had three consecutive games wiped out due to COVID-19. Wade tested positive earlier this month, though he is now back with the team. But because of the COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program, VCU was in a holding pattern, Rhoades said, to see if LSU would have enough players to play Tuesday.

VCU was willing to play Wednesday or Thursday instead, but it still didn’t work out.

“It sort of got to a point where it wasn’t going to happen,” Rhoades said.