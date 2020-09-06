After unique career at Virginia Tech, Devin Wilson landed at VCU as graduate assistant, with sights set on athletics administration

As he explored a next move following his playing career at Virginia Tech, Devin Wilson decided to meet with his former coach, Buzz Williams.
Wilson had originally considered law school, but changed his mind. He also looked at potential pro playing opportunities.
But in the meeting with Williams, Wilson was told of a master’s degree program at VCU, the Center for Sports Leadership. It fit what Wilson was looking for, so he applied.
Soon after, he received an unexpected call. It was from Jimmy Martelli, the VCU men’s basketball team’s director of operations.
“And [Martelli] was like, 'Hey, we just got your application,'” Wilson said. “And I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' Like, 'I applied to the school.' And he goes, 'Well, how do you feel about being a [graduate assistant] for the basketball team while you're here?'”
Wilson was all for it. A coincidentally timely VCU road trip to Pittsburgh, near Wilson’s hometown of Mckees Rocks, Pa., helped the opportunity come to fruition and he joined the program last summer.
Since, while taking courses through the Center for Sports Leadership, Wilson has served as a graduate assistant for the Rams. Coming off his somewhat unique student-athlete experience at Virginia Tech — with shifting roles on the basketball team and a jaunt with the football team — Wilson, at VCU, is preparing himself for a career in athletics administration while providing valuable perspective to the hoops program.
Wilson’s ultimate goal is to be an athletic director.
“I feel like I've been through almost everything you can be through as a college athlete, if you think about it,” Wilson said. “I had coaching changes and playing minute changes. It's been a roller coaster, but one that I love. So I love being able to share my experience with a lot of the guys. Even my experience with a lot of the coaches as well.”
Wilson, at Virginia Tech, set a freshman record for assists in a season (148). He finished sixth in program history in the category (414).
But the 6-4 point guard also went from being a regular starter his first two years to being a backup most of his last two. And the coach he came in under, James Johnson, was replaced with Williams before his sophomore year.
The program was winning, though, and Wilson accepted his modified role, a standout on defense.
“The experience was just stick with it, keep grinding, keep working hard,” Wilson said. “Don't fold when things don't go your way.”
All the while, the day after Wilson’s junior season ended with a loss at BYU in the NIT, Wilson received a call from Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente and Holmon Wiggins, the receivers coach at the time. They asked if he wanted to play football. Wilson was a standout in both basketball and football at Montour High School in McKees Rocks, Pa.
By the end of the week, Wilson was in full pads in spring practice. He spent the 2016 season with the team and said he loved the experience. He registered a pair of receptions.
Wilson, after taking a redshirt in 2016-17 after football, completed his hoops career in 2017-18. He left Blacksburg with degrees in political science and English.
After school, Wilson went to play in the Eurobasket Summer League in Las Vegas, with eyes set on perhaps playing overseas. He also spent about a year back home, and figured out what he wanted to do.
Williams’ tip led him to apply to VCU. Then, with his application in hand, a representative from the CSL program reached out to Martelli, who had recruited him in high school during his time as an assistant coach at Rutgers (2010-13)
“And said, ‘Hey, this kid just applied on his own,’” Martelli said. “And they knew the name, and on his application [saw] he played Division I basketball and all that kind of stuff.”
Martelli laughed. He looked in his phone and still had Wilson’s number. It happened that, at the time, VCU was headed to Pittsburgh to play Duquesne, in January 2019. Martelli proposed to Wilson the opportunity of being a graduate assistant, and had Wilson meet the team at its hotel. He hung out with members of the staff, and watched film with them.
“He came to the game the next day, and then we talked afterward and basically that was it,” Martelli said. “He's like, 'I'm in, I'm all in.'"
VCU has five total graduate assistants, who lend hands around the program. Many GAs want to get into coaching, but Wilson’s aim is administration. He shadows Martelli. He’ll also be working with VCU’s athletics development department.
Martelli said he tries to expose Wilson to anything and everything that comes across his desk, from budget work to marketing.
“With Devin having gone through not just the basketball piece, but the football piece — and doing it at obviously like the highest level on both sides — we thought that that was invaluable to us,” Martelli said. “And it's proved true. He's a guy that our players can lean on and talk to. And when he speaks, he's speaking from someone that has done it."
Wilson said being around the players is probably the best part of his role.
“I try to pass along knowledge as much as I can,” he said.
Upon graduation in May, development is the arm of college athletics that Wilson would like to enter, fundraising for a school. Becoming an athletic director is the major aim. Martelli joked that Wilson has to hire him when that time comes.
With a unique medley of experiences in college athletics already in his back pocket, Martelli said Wilson will be successful in whatever he wants to do.
“He gets it,” Martelli said. "He really, really gets it.”
