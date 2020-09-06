After unique career at Virginia Tech, Devin Wilson landed at VCU as graduate assistant, with sights set on athletics administration

“He came to the game the next day, and then we talked afterward and basically that was it,” Martelli said. “He's like, 'I'm in, I'm all in.'"

VCU has five total graduate assistants, who lend hands around the program. Many GAs want to get into coaching, but Wilson’s aim is administration. He shadows Martelli. He’ll also be working with VCU’s athletics development department.

Martelli said he tries to expose Wilson to anything and everything that comes across his desk, from budget work to marketing.

“With Devin having gone through not just the basketball piece, but the football piece — and doing it at obviously like the highest level on both sides — we thought that that was invaluable to us,” Martelli said. “And it's proved true. He's a guy that our players can lean on and talk to. And when he speaks, he's speaking from someone that has done it."

Wilson said being around the players is probably the best part of his role.

“I try to pass along knowledge as much as I can,” he said.