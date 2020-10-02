After wait, former VCU volleyball star Jasmin Sneed settling into new pro volleyball gig in Ukraine

As Jasmin Sneed’s summer progressed, she became closer and closer to setting her goal aside.
From the time she committed to VCU, Sneed knew pro volleyball could be a possibility. It was always in the back of her head.
But after she graduated this spring, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the European pro volleyball market was apparent. Leagues were pushing back or cancelling their seasons. Experienced players from those leagues were filling slots elsewhere, that could've gone to players like Sneed, said her father, Charles.
By June, Sneed’s hope was slipping. She became OK with the idea of not playing volleyball overseas, and getting a more traditional job.
One day in mid September, Sneed told her father, “I want to get a job, I’m done.”
“And literally the next day I get a call from my agent and was like, pretty much, 'Pack your bags, you're going to Ukraine,’” Sneed said.
Sneed agreed to a deal to join Khimik Yuzhny, an elite team in Ukraine. That began a whirlwind stretch, with about a week to prepare to leave, then a 10-hour flight to Europe.
Now, after arriving on Sept. 25, Sneed is continuing to get settled in her new city, Yuzhne, Ukraine, and hoping to make her pro debut next week.
"It's just a very nice environment,” Sneed said. “I fit in very well."
Sneed is the first VCU volleyball alumna to sign a pro deal since Amanda Love in 2015. In her four years with the Rams, Sneed set multiple records while helping to lead the team to its winningest three-year stretch ever.
The 6-foot middle blocker from San Antonio registered 692 career blocks, a program record by 173. She holds each of the top three marks on VCU’s single-season blocks record list, and each of the top two marks on the attack percentage list.
“Some people are OK with just being average,” VCU volleyball coach Jody Rogers said. “Jasmin always wanted to reach higher and get better and do more."
VCU, Sneed’s final three seasons (2017-19), went a combined 73-19 and made NCAA tournament appearances in 2017 and 2019, its first since 2005.
Sneed, after her senior season, also made a cameo on VCU’s track and field team as a high jumper. She finished sixth in the Atlantic 10 indoor championships on March 1.
All along, her parents helped make sure she was on track for her long-term goal of playing professional volleyball. They were college athletes themselves, in basketball: Charles at Wharton County Junior College and her mother, Clara Ortiz, at what’s now Texas State.
"They would just keep reminding me and keep telling me to keep pushing myself, to keep working towards my goal,” Sneed said. “Making sure I never lose sight.”
The process of trying to find a team this summer, though, was one Sneed described as taxing. The market was slower. Charles even jumped in and played a sort of agent role himself, emailing teams across Europe and sending Sneed’s information and game tape.
As no calls came, Sneed became discouraged. But Charles encouraged her to control what she could control, and keep training.
Then the opportunity finally came through on Sept. 15.
"So it went from zero to 1,000 like overnight,” Charles said.
Khimik Yuzhny, which has won each of the past seven Ukranian Cups, wanted Sneed in Ukraine as soon as possible. She got about a week to prepare.
Sneed flew out of New York at about 11 p.m. on Sept. 24, beginning a nine-hour and 40-minute flight to Turkey, before a shorter flight to Ukraine. She arrived late on Sept. 25.
“I love it,” Sneed said of her new home in Yuzhne. “We're right by the beach, so we're on the Black Sea. So I'm like a five-minute walk to the Black Sea. It's so homey. Everybody is so nice."
Her schedule has been occupied by mostly two-a-day workouts so far. She wasn’t yet eligible to play in Khimik Yuzhny’s game this past Wednesday, but is looking to play in its next game, in Italy, this week.
Back in the States, Charles said he plans to watch the games online.
Just a couple weeks ago, Sneed was about ready to move on. But now her goal is in grasp, and she wants to keep it that way for as long as she can.
"I want to continue traveling the world. Because there's so much to see,” she said. “And volleyball will definitely give me that avenue to travel, to experience, to meet new people from different backgrounds.
“So, for right now, as long as I can play volleyball that's the goal.”
