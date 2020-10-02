After wait, former VCU volleyball star Jasmin Sneed settling into new pro volleyball gig in Ukraine

"They would just keep reminding me and keep telling me to keep pushing myself, to keep working towards my goal,” Sneed said. “Making sure I never lose sight.”

The process of trying to find a team this summer, though, was one Sneed described as taxing. The market was slower. Charles even jumped in and played a sort of agent role himself, emailing teams across Europe and sending Sneed’s information and game tape.

As no calls came, Sneed became discouraged. But Charles encouraged her to control what she could control, and keep training.

Then the opportunity finally came through on Sept. 15.

"So it went from zero to 1,000 like overnight,” Charles said.

Khimik Yuzhny, which has won each of the past seven Ukranian Cups, wanted Sneed in Ukraine as soon as possible. She got about a week to prepare.

Sneed flew out of New York at about 11 p.m. on Sept. 24, beginning a nine-hour and 40-minute flight to Turkey, before a shorter flight to Ukraine. She arrived late on Sept. 25.

“I love it,” Sneed said of her new home in Yuzhne. “We're right by the beach, so we're on the Black Sea. So I'm like a five-minute walk to the Black Sea. It's so homey. Everybody is so nice."