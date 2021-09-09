Another Squirrels' season winds down without a firm ballpark plan; one could be close with VCU

As the long runway to Richmond’s future ballpark extends …

What we know

The Diamond, which opened in 1985, does not meet the standards of Major League Baseball, which controls the minor leagues, mostly in stadium spots with which fans are unfamiliar. The Diamond lacks spacious clubhouses, coaches’ rooms, a lounge, a kitchen and dining area, modern strength-and-conditioning areas, indoor batting cages, a video room, and quarters for female staffers.

Failure to comply could eventually lead to expulsion from affiliated baseball. The Flying Squirrels president, Lou DiBella, earlier this season told The Times-Dispatch, “We need to be playing in a new stadium no later than 2025. Period … I think everybody knows the stakes, and I don’t think anybody wants us to go anywhere.”

Speaking of MLB executives involved in supervision of the minors, DiBella said, “I think they desately want a new stadium in Richmond and for baseball to be in Richmond for the foreseeable future.”

MLB representatives declined the opportunity to comment. The Flying Squirrels will be back in Richmond next season. In late August, MLB announced the team’s 2022 schedule.