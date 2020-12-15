Approval of Richmond 300 plan is 'a step in the right direction' toward new ballpark

Richmond City Council’s unanimous approval Monday of the Richmond 300 plan that outlines the city's vision for development and growth is another move toward a ballpark centerpiece of the projected VCU Athletics Village along the Hermitage Road corridor.
Specifics of a ballpark to replace The Diamond, which opened in 1985 and is outdated by modern standards, aren’t yet clear. There has been no publicly released capacity, construction timeline, financing formula or explanation of which jurisdictions and organizations would be involved in the funding.
The Richmond 300 plan includes a ballpark on The Diamond’s side of Hermitage Road, across the street from where most of VCU’s other sports facilities will be situated. The Rams and the Richmond Flying Squirrels, currently the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, would share the ballpark.
Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels' vice president & COO, called Monday's development "a step in the right direction ... I think there are going to be a long series of steps that need to be taken and this is just one of them, but during a time of uncertainty in the [minor league] baseball world and the world in general, it's a step that should be embraced and appreciated."
A firm plan for, and construction of, a new ballpark becomes increasingly necessary for retention of a minor league team. Major League Baseball during the offseason assumed much stronger command of the minors and stressed the importance of updated facilities for its organizations' affiliates. Localities unwilling or unable to build and maintain modern facilities risk losing their franchises.
Richmond 300, providing a guide for growth leading into Richmond's 300th birthday in 2037, noted that the master plan is a “living document” and should be flexible.
Greater Scott’s Addition, in which The Diamond is located and the VCU Athletics Village would be, includes roughly 458 acres of vacant or underdeveloped land, which comprises about 60% of Greater Scott's Addition, according to Richmond 300.
In the Richmond 300 plan, Greater Scott’s Addition would include several districts connected by a series of open spaces and streets. Among them is a ballpark/entertainment district.
"I, for one, continue to believe with my whole heart that the brightest days for this franchise are in front of us," said Parnell. "We have some significant hurdles, but it's things like [approval of the Richmond 300 plan] that give us a little extra pep in our step. But there's a long way to go. Make no mistake about it, there's a long way to go here."
At the site of The Diamond, Richmond 300 recommends “a series of parks.”
The first major advancement in the redevelopment of the Hermitage Road corridor will be relocation to Hanover County of the Virginia's Alcohol Beverage Control Authority headquarters. That's expected to be completed during the summer of 2021. VCU acquired land to add to that parcel.
The VCU Athletics Village would include a tennis complex, a track, a soccer stadium, practice fields, academic buildings and parking, according to Richmond 300. It's likely a field house would also be built.
The ballpark would be constructed on the opposite side of Hermitage Road.
Sports Backers Stadium, currently home to VCU soccer programs and track and field, is eliminated in the Richmond 300 plan. Sports Backers Stadium is located adjacent to The Diamond and includes Sports Backers offices.
