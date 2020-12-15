Approval of Richmond 300 plan is 'a step in the right direction' toward new ballpark

Richmond City Council’s unanimous approval Monday of the Richmond 300 plan that outlines the city's vision for development and growth is another move toward a ballpark centerpiece of the projected VCU Athletics Village along the Hermitage Road corridor.

Specifics of a ballpark to replace The Diamond, which opened in 1985 and is outdated by modern standards, aren’t yet clear. There has been no publicly released capacity, construction timeline, financing formula or explanation of which jurisdictions and organizations would be involved in the funding.

The Richmond 300 plan includes a ballpark on The Diamond’s side of Hermitage Road, across the street from where most of VCU’s other sports facilities will be situated. The Rams and the Richmond Flying Squirrels, currently the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, would share the ballpark.

Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels' vice president & COO, called Monday's development "a step in the right direction ... I think there are going to be a long series of steps that need to be taken and this is just one of them, but during a time of uncertainty in the [minor league] baseball world and the world in general, it's a step that should be embraced and appreciated."