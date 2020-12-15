Approval of Richmond 300 plan is 'really important step' toward new ballpark, VCU Athletics Village

Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels' vice president & COO, on Tuesday said, "I think there are going to be a long series of steps that need to be taken and this is just one of them, but during a time of uncertainty in the [minor league] baseball world and the world in general, it's a step that should be embraced and appreciated."

A firm plan for, and construction of, a new ballpark becomes increasingly necessary for retention of a minor league team. Major League Baseball during the offseason assumed much stronger command of the minors and stressed the importance of updated facilities for its organizations' affiliates. Localities unwilling or unable to build and maintain modern facilities risk losing their franchises.

Richmond 300, providing a guide for growth leading into Richmond's 300th birthday in 2037, noted that the master plan is a “living document” and should be flexible.

Greater Scott’s Addition, in which The Diamond is located and the VCU Athletics Village would be, includes roughly 458 acres of vacant or underdeveloped land, which comprises about 60% of Greater Scott's Addition, according to Richmond 300.

In the Richmond 300 plan, Greater Scott’s Addition would include several districts connected by a series of open spaces and streets. Among them is a ballpark/entertainment district.