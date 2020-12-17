As Athletics Village project continues to progress, VCU acquires additional land on Hermitage Road

As VCU continues to chart a path toward a future Athletics Village on Hermitage Road, the school has acquired an additional parcel of property there.
VCU purchased the former Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center property at 2601 Hermitage Road, according to Brian Glass, senior vice president at commercial real estate brokerage Taylor Long Properties, who represented the Salvation Army in the sale transaction.
The property, which encompasses just over four acres, is next to the 10.94-acre plot VCU purchased on Hermitage Road in March. The Salvation Army property was bought for $4.253 million. It’s to the right of the previous acquisition, if looking from Hermitage Road.
The 10.94-acre piece secured earlier this year was purchased for $11.75 million. VCU formally announced that purchase, as a piece of the Athletics Village project. That portion, according to the school, was financed by a low-interest loan to be paid for by revenue from the athletics department. The land was previously owned by Greyhound Lines, Inc., for a maintenance facility.
Both plots of land are near The Diamond, which is the current home of the Double-A Flying Squirrels and the VCU baseball team.
The Athletics Village is slated to include a new baseball park for use by the Squirrels and the Rams, and also an indoor/outdoor tennis center, an indoor multipurpose facility and practice fields.
VCU has also been in the mix for 22 acres of state-owned property on Hermitage Road, the home of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. The Times-Dispatch reported in 2019 that the Virginia state budget essentially gave VCU the right of first refusal for that land, and that the school was also interested in 16 acres of adjoining land.
Ed McLaughlin, VCU vice president and director of athletics, said that the 10.94-acre property was part of the 16 additional acres. This week’s acquisition likely is as well.
The purchase is the second development this week for VCU toward the Athletics Village project.
The Richmond City Council approved its Richmond 300 development plan Monday. Richmond 300 proposes a new ballpark across Hermitage Road from VCU’s acquisitions, closer to The Diamond.
McLaughlin told the Times-Dispatch that the approval was also a “really important step” for the VCU project.
