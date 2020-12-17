As Athletics Village project continues to progress, VCU acquires additional land on Hermitage Road

As VCU continues to chart a path toward a future Athletics Village on Hermitage Road, the school has acquired an additional parcel of property there.

VCU purchased the former Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center property at 2601 Hermitage Road, according to Brian Glass, senior vice president at commercial real estate brokerage Taylor Long Properties, who represented the Salvation Army in the sale transaction.

The property, which encompasses just over four acres, is next to the 10.94-acre plot VCU purchased on Hermitage Road in March. The Salvation Army property was bought for $4.253 million. It’s to the right of the previous acquisition, if looking from Hermitage Road.

The 10.94-acre piece secured earlier this year was purchased for $11.75 million. VCU formally announced that purchase, as a piece of the Athletics Village project. That portion, according to the school, was financed by a low-interest loan to be paid for by revenue from the athletics department. The land was previously owned by Greyhound Lines, Inc., for a maintenance facility.