As VCU's Jimmy Martelli can attest, college basketball scheduling has looked different this year

In college basketball, the dozen-piece puzzle that is assembling a nonconference schedule is always a challenge.
Figuring out dates and travel while ensuring a competitive lineup of opponents is not simple.
So it’s easy to imagine how, after the coronavirus pandemic took hold in mid-March, a whole new set of wrenches were thrown into the fold.
At VCU, director of basketball operations Jimmy Martelli is in charge of making each year’s out-of-conference slate. He completed the majority of VCU’s 2020 nonconference slate before the pandemic ended the Rams’ season and began to change the landscape of college athletics on March 12.
But, in his work to round out the schedule, Martelli has seen firsthand how the pandemic has altered the way schools go about seeking and locking down nonconference games. Dates, “buy game” scenarios, travel and contract language are among the aspects that have shifted.
"A one-page document that we had before, a contract, went to maybe two or three pages,” Martelli said. “Because you had, 'If A happens, then maybe a payment is X, Y, Z. If B happens, then there's no payment.' All of these kind of scenarios started to play out and had to be accounted for in the contracts."
Teams are allowed up to 31 regular-season contests per season. VCU’s conference, the Atlantic 10, plays an 18-game league schedule that the individual schools don’t control. That leaves 13 spots for nonconference games.
The Rams had several games in the mix early. The return trip to LSU as part of the home-and-home series activated by coach Will Wade’s contract when he left VCU in 2017 was one known ahead of time. VCU also plays ODU every year, alternating home and away (the Rams are due to be on the road this year).
In addition, this is set to be the first year of the Mountain West/A-10 Challenge, and the Rams have a home game against UNLV in place out of that. They’re also scheduled to travel to play in the Charleston Classic, which is three games.
That left seven dates to fill, and Martelli had an additional four completed by March 12. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein has reported home games against Appalachian State, Fairleigh Dickinson and Merrimack, and a home game against Youngstown State has been officially announced.
So three game slots still had to be sorted out after conference tournaments and the NCAA tournament were canceled, and as schools grappled with the effects of the pandemic.
“And that's when it got, obviously, very interesting,” Martelli said.
The “buy game” market, wherein schools with bigger budgets from higher major conferences pay teams to come play them in what in many cases is a victory for the bigger school, has seen an adjustment this year.
Martelli said there were a lot more schools this year that were looking to “be bought,” so to speak, and accept a buy game, that typically would not. VCU has not sought such opportunities, he said.
“You look at these deficits in revenue across the board — not just in athletics, but through universities — and one of the ways to try to, again, generate some revenue was to go get a [buy] game,” Martelli said.
Travel considerations have been a major piece of the pie for schools, too. VCU examined a regional approach when filling out the remainder of its schedule.
Other schools in the region looked at VCU for the same reason.
“They now were given instructions of, 'Hey, you can only bus.' Or, 'Hey, you can only go within four hours.' Or, 'Hey, you're not allowed to stay over,'” Martelli said. “So that obviously limits their options and their pool that they would look at. So we got a lot of interest from people like that, for sure."
At this point, there haven’t been any wide-ranging alterations to basketball schedules like there have been for football and other fall sports. But, earlier this summer, the Pac-12 and the Ivy League paused all athletic competition through the end of the calendar year, cutting into basketball season.
Those decisions didn’t directly affect VCU, but Martelli witnessed some of the fallout.
“All of a sudden my inbox was filled for those next two weeks of, 'Hey, do you need a game? We were supposed to play Brown on Nov. 12, or whoever. Hey, do you have a game?' From across the board,” Martelli said.
Another twist added was the decision by many schools to end their fall semesters early to try to steer clear of a potential second wave of the coronavirus. Schools typically make schedule considerations around finals week, but when the semester schedules changed, it changed how games fell around that important part of the academic year.
At VCU, the semester was supposed to end in early December. But classes will now end Nov. 24, with finals taken remotely after Thanksgiving.
"When the school calendar changed, that was an unintended consequence that now we're having to deal with,” Martelli said. “And how does that then change our week?"
Fans will be a major question for programs when play does start. If there are any fans at all in arenas, it seems likely it’ll be a reduced number. Which, of course, means reduced revenue and an effect on the payout a school may be willing to give another in a buy game.
Contract language has thus become a big deal.
"There's language in there for different scenarios,” Martelli said. “If we play in front of no fans, if we play in front of 30% or 50%.”
In the end, to maximize safety, it’s not out of the question that schools could wind up playing in centralized locations in their own versions of the bubbles used in the NBA and WNBA. Martelli is for that idea.
But, as it stands, the only real certainty seems to be that there will be many questions, and many left unanswered for the time being. The NCAA announced last week that it would give direction on the start of the basketball season by mid-September.
VCU has not yet released its nonconference schedule. For now, Martelli continues to monitor game options and game opportunities to stay prepared in what has been an ever-changing athletics landscape.
“Constantly staying on my email and those kind of things to make sure we're in the know,” he said.
