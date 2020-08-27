As VCU's Jimmy Martelli can attest, college basketball scheduling has looked different this year

“You look at these deficits in revenue across the board — not just in athletics, but through universities — and one of the ways to try to, again, generate some revenue was to go get a [buy] game,” Martelli said.

Travel considerations have been a major piece of the pie for schools, too. VCU examined a regional approach when filling out the remainder of its schedule.

Other schools in the region looked at VCU for the same reason.

“They now were given instructions of, 'Hey, you can only bus.' Or, 'Hey, you can only go within four hours.' Or, 'Hey, you're not allowed to stay over,'” Martelli said. “So that obviously limits their options and their pool that they would look at. So we got a lot of interest from people like that, for sure."

At this point, there haven’t been any wide-ranging alterations to basketball schedules like there have been for football and other fall sports. But, earlier this summer, the Pac-12 and the Ivy League paused all athletic competition through the end of the calendar year, cutting into basketball season.

Those decisions didn’t directly affect VCU, but Martelli witnessed some of the fallout.