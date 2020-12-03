At normally amped Siegel Center, start to season includes significantly reduced capacity

As far as the sellout streak goes, a VCU spokesperson said in October that if a reduced capacity number is set it would be a sellout.

Inside the arena bowl, VCU is limiting groups to sets of four and two, consisting of people from the same household. Each group, and each student in the student section, will be separated by 10 feet.

There will be concessions available in the main lobby. Masks will be required throughout spectators’ time in the arena, except when consuming concessions.

For those fans who can’t get access in person, VCU created virtual ticket packages — which include a variety of perks and souvenirs —and cardboard cutout availability.

Jackson said Thursday that VCU had sold several hundred of the cardboard cutouts already. They’re something that have become a common sight in empty arenas and stadiums across athletics, allowing fans to send a picture of themselves that’s then attached to a seat.

In VCU’s announcement about the reduced fan capacity, the school mentioned that, should the state issue new guidance on venue capacity moving forward, adjustments would be made accordingly.

Who knows what it could look like by late February, when the men’s and women’s teams complete their home schedules.