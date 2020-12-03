At normally amped Siegel Center, start to season includes significantly reduced capacity

Over the years, VCU cultivated a fan experience at the Siegel Center that has made the venue known as one of the toughest places to play in across the sport.
The Rams have counted 152 consecutive sellouts for men's basketball games in the 7,637-seat arena, dating back to January 2011.
The combination of a packed house, pulsating Peppas pep band and a VCU style of play that can lead to significant runs in short bursts combine in a cauldron to make for moments of pandemonium — with ear-splitting decibel levels.
"This is my fourth year of college, and this is No. 1. It's the toughest environment I've ever played in,” former LSU star Skyler Mays said last November, when the Tigers were upset by VCU at the Siegel Center.
But the buzz will be severely dimmed this season due to COVID-19, and Virginia protocols for gatherings during the pandemic.
VCU initially announced on Nov. 11 that it would allow 1,000 spectators inside the Siegel Center for men’s and women’s basketball games to start the season, in accordance with the state guidance at the time. But the state, in response to rising numbers of cases, announced tighter restrictions for sports venues two days later, with a max of 250.
So VCU subsequently announced intentions to permit 250 spectators on Nov. 17.
It’ll be a mix of season ticket holders, guests of VCU players and students — masked and socially distanced. The setup had a debut for the women’s basketball team’s home opener Thursday against Buffalo, and will continue for the men’s basketball team’s home opener against Mount St. Mary’s Saturday.
It’s something the school has been preparing for since April.
“We probably had about 10 different scenarios, with about 10 different capacity restrictions, or levels. So we basically had all of it ready to go,” said Kevin Jackson, VCU’s associate athletic director for external operations. “And we decided we would be following the guidance from the state of Virginia on what capacity limits should be for an entertainment event.
“So we have been ready all along. So when it was 1,000 we had our plan all the way ready. And then when it changed again, to 250, our plan was already in place as well. We just kind of had to implement it."
The 250 number does not include the teams themselves, and team staff. VCU designated 175 tickets for season ticket holders, 50 for VCU players’ guests and 25 for students.
There will be no visitor fan seating. Jackson said that’s a league-wide mandate in the Atlantic 10, VCU’s conference. That also carried over to nonconference games, through the game contracts for those matchups.
Most of the fans will be seated on the south side of the arena, behind the team benches. Students will be in their normal end zone, to the left if facing the benches.
According to Nate Doughty, VCU assistant athletic director for facilities and event management, there will be no pep band or cheer and dance squads permitted per the A-10’s policies.
To allow for distancing from the team personnel, the first four rows of seating will be blocked off.
"The court is now a bubble so to speak,” Doughty said.
The 175 seats set aside for season ticket holders were awarded to VCU’s top-level donors, those at what the school calls the “Scholarship Society” level — at least $24,000 per year. Those below that level had the option for a full refund, donation to the Ram Athletic Fund or to transfer their payment to next season.
Tickets for students will be available online, through students’ typical claim process. When claims exceed the allotment of 25, a lottery system comes into play to award the tickets.
Then the remaining 50 will be available for VCU players to distribute to their family and friends.
Jackson said the 175 season tickets were claimed very quickly. Those part of that group will have the same seats each home game. And the school hasn’t had a problem filling the allotment of 25 student tickets either,, Jackson said.
As far as the sellout streak goes, a VCU spokesperson said in October that if a reduced capacity number is set it would be a sellout.
Inside the arena bowl, VCU is limiting groups to sets of four and two, consisting of people from the same household. Each group, and each student in the student section, will be separated by 10 feet.
There will be concessions available in the main lobby. Masks will be required throughout spectators’ time in the arena, except when consuming concessions.
For those fans who can’t get access in person, VCU created virtual ticket packages — which include a variety of perks and souvenirs —and cardboard cutout availability.
Jackson said Thursday that VCU had sold several hundred of the cardboard cutouts already. They’re something that have become a common sight in empty arenas and stadiums across athletics, allowing fans to send a picture of themselves that’s then attached to a seat.
In VCU’s announcement about the reduced fan capacity, the school mentioned that, should the state issue new guidance on venue capacity moving forward, adjustments would be made accordingly.
Who knows what it could look like by late February, when the men’s and women’s teams complete their home schedules.
“We're prepared to adjust in any way we need to. Whether that's an increase in capacity or another reduction,” Jackson said. “So we're just staying in close contact with the state on their guidance and regulations. And we'll follow suit appropriately."
But, for now, VCU’s normally robust home atmosphere will be reduced to just roughly 3% of its normal strength.
