Athletic VCU recruit Jalen DeLoach brings diverse skill set — that's still burgeoning

It doesn’t take long to realize the kind of athletic pedigree Jalen DeLoach is part of.
DeLoach, who announced his commitment to play basketball at VCU on Sunday, has an older sister, Taylor, who is a senior on the track and field team at Ohio State. He also has an older brother, Kalen, who is a sophomore linebacker at Florida State.
Their father, Rob, played basketball at the former Brunswick (Ga.) Junior College.
So it makes sense that DeLoach played multiple sports growing up. He was a standout long jumper in track and field, and played quarterback and wide receiver in football.
But, his eighth grade year, he picked up basketball in an official capacity. He started off at guard height but, the summer between his freshman and sophomore years of high school, grew from 6-0 to 6-7.
The guard skills transferred over to DeLoach’s frontcourt size — with the track background perhaps contributing to his mobility — and helped result in a player with the versatility to do a little bit of everything on the floor. That’s just the type of forward VCU prefers.
The Rams offered the now 6-9 DeLoach in early September and, after pursuing him intensely into the early fall, DeLoach became the first member of their 2021 recruiting class Sunday.
"To be honest, coach [Mike] Rhoades, coach [Jamal] Brunt, coach J.D. [Byers], basically all of the coaches, they were on me hard,” DeLoach said Monday. “Called my mom and dad. They were reaching out to everybody. Showing me how I can fit into the system. And basically I was a need."
DeLoach, a three-star recruit, picked VCU over Ole Miss, South Carolina, Kansas State, Texas Southern and Georgia. The Savannah, Ga., native announced in a live-stream broadcast with Atlanta’s SUVtv, unzipping his jacket to reveal a gold VCU T-shirt.
In Savannah, DeLoach’s father is active training youth in the area in football, basketball and track and field. But he made sure to draw a line with his own kids, opting to be a dad first and let others do their coaching.
As DeLoach progressed in basketball, he frequented a YMCA near the family’s home.
“He would just always go and just work on certain parts of his game. And then I would just follow up and check on him,” Rob said. “And I saw a little progression and things I would just tell him to work on.”
DeLoach’s prep career began at Islands High School in Savannah as a freshman and sophomore. He then played at Gray Collegiate Academy in Columbia, S.C., as a junior, where he won a state title. Then he finished as a senior at Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Ga., averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds.
The moves were motivated by getting DeLoach more exposure, and development, by playing different styles.
The first offer DeLoach received was from South Carolina State, in 2018. He picked up more, including Ole Miss, Appalachian State and Georgia, last year.
But Rob said they felt a postgraduate year would help DeLoach work on his skill set and give him an opportunity to mature. Rob remembered his own experience, graduating high school at 17 and going straight to Brunswick. DeLoach turned 18 in April.
"I can tell you, it was grown men in JUCO,” Rob said.
DeLoach began training with coach Rob Johnson at The Skill Factory in Atlanta in March, and opted to do his postgraduate year there.
In the early work between the two, Johnson saw yet-to-be-unlocked potential. Johnson is 6-8 himself — a former player at Marist (2009-11) and Norfolk State (2011-13) — so he was excited to pour his own knowledge into DeLoach.
“He's got natural ball-handling ability. He just needed to improve on that,” Johnson said. “He's long. He's got touch. He's athletic off of one leg, two legs, left leg, right leg.”
TSF and DeLoach have so far played about eight official games so far. Johnson rates DeLoach’s biggest strength as his ability to guard the perimeter. Also DeLoach’s athleticism.
Johnson said DeLoach has a great motor and is vocal, and is working on his passing ability and continuing to improve the touch on his jump shot. DeLoach can shoot with range.
DeLoach said he’s also working on getting in tip-top shape, and on his ball-handling ability.
“By the time I come to VCU, I'm going to be a whole different player,” DeLoach said.
DeLoach announced his VCU offer on Twitter on Sept. 8. In addition to the Rams’ fervent pursuit, fit and the possibility of playing right away factored into his decision. Also, Johnson has a good relationship with Brunt and is close with former VCU guard Xavier Jackson (2017-19).
In an interview with Stockrisers.com that was published Sunday, DeLoach spoke of the possibility of enrolling at VCU early. It’s something he would be interested in, beginning classes in January. But it would depend on a scholarship pathway. VCU’s roster is currently full.
“I don't know if they have any scholarships left for the 2020 year that would allow him to come in in January,” his father said. “So, if they don't, then we'll be there in May."
When he does get to Richmond, DeLoach plans on majoring in business management or computer science.
He said he’s most excited about the VCU fan base.
He’ll be looking forward to games in the Siegel Center in a year. And the Rams will be looking forward to the potential for across-the-board contributions from him.
“The fans go crazy,” DeLoach said. “I'm ready to see what it's about.
“And, plus, get to work so we [can] win some championships."
