Athletic VCU recruit Jalen DeLoach brings diverse skill set — that's still burgeoning

It doesn’t take long to realize the kind of athletic pedigree Jalen DeLoach is part of.

DeLoach, who announced his commitment to play basketball at VCU on Sunday, has an older sister, Taylor, who is a senior on the track and field team at Ohio State. He also has an older brother, Kalen, who is a sophomore linebacker at Florida State.

Their father, Rob, played basketball at the former Brunswick (Ga.) Junior College.

So it makes sense that DeLoach played multiple sports growing up. He was a standout long jumper in track and field, and played quarterback and wide receiver in football.

But, his eighth grade year, he picked up basketball in an official capacity. He started off at guard height but, the summer between his freshman and sophomore years of high school, grew from 6-0 to 6-7.

The guard skills transferred over to DeLoach’s frontcourt size — with the track background perhaps contributing to his mobility — and helped result in a player with the versatility to do a little bit of everything on the floor. That’s just the type of forward VCU prefers.

The Rams offered the now 6-9 DeLoach in early September and, after pursuing him intensely into the early fall, DeLoach became the first member of their 2021 recruiting class Sunday.