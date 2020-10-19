Basketball is in the blood for New Zealander Tera Reed, who's been a force at VCU for three years and counting

But the fundamentals she learned from her mother, like form shooting and footwork, still applied.

“She's always been pushing me,” Reed said.

Justine also coached her daughter on youth teams starting at the U-13 level, and for one year of high school.

America was the subsequent move. Reed went to school for one year at Anzar High School in San Juan Bautista, Ca.

She wound up returning home after the passing of her grandfather. But in talks with friend Michelle Nicholls, the decision was made to return to the U.S. Nicholls later went on to play at La Salle and Purdue Fort Wayne.

At the time, the two were tired of what they were experiencing in New Zealand. The basketball community isn’t big, Reed said, and they were always playing the same people. They felt they weren’t getting challenged.

Reed told Nicholls about what she felt was a good experience playing in the U.S., at Anzar. Nicholls was keen to check it out for herself, and Reed said she’d come with. They made a rule between themselves that they had to go to the same high school. They applied to five, and Life Center Academy in Burlington, New Jersey, was the one both were accepted to.