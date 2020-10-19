Basketball is in the blood for New Zealander Tera Reed, who's been a force at VCU for three years and counting

Well before she could walk, Tera Reed was in the gym.
As a kid, as young as a couple months old, Reed’s mother, Justine, would wheel her in a stroller to her own practices in their native New Zealand. Justine was playing in the Women’s Basketball Championship league there.
She also played college basketball in the U.S., at San Diego (1994-98), and for New Zealand’s national team in 1999.
Her daughter began playing around age 9, and Justine helped coach her. The talent shone through. Reed traveled across the Pacific to play and attend school in the U.S. her final three years of high school, and grabbed VCU’s attention tightly.
She joined a freshman-heavy roster once on campus in 2017, and started right away. Since that season, when VCU went 7-22, to now, with the Rams a combined 44-22 the last two seasons, Reed had led the team in scoring each year while providing a strong defensive presence.
Now her senior season is in front of her, one in which the team will have high expectations. It’ll be a final ride in what’s been a notable journey.
"It's been amazing,” said Reed, who’s from Auckland, New Zealand. “And it's been such a good experience to be a part of."
In their mother-daughter training sessions, Justine, who was a post player, tried to teach Reed post moves. Those didn’t come in handy as much until a little later — Reed had a growth spurt at 15. She’s now 6-0.
But the fundamentals she learned from her mother, like form shooting and footwork, still applied.
“She's always been pushing me,” Reed said.
Justine also coached her daughter on youth teams starting at the U-13 level, and for one year of high school.
America was the subsequent move. Reed went to school for one year at Anzar High School in San Juan Bautista, Ca.
She wound up returning home after the passing of her grandfather. But in talks with friend Michelle Nicholls, the decision was made to return to the U.S. Nicholls later went on to play at La Salle and Purdue Fort Wayne.
At the time, the two were tired of what they were experiencing in New Zealand. The basketball community isn’t big, Reed said, and they were always playing the same people. They felt they weren’t getting challenged.
Reed told Nicholls about what she felt was a good experience playing in the U.S., at Anzar. Nicholls was keen to check it out for herself, and Reed said she’d come with. They made a rule between themselves that they had to go to the same high school. They applied to five, and Life Center Academy in Burlington, New Jersey, was the one both were accepted to.
So Reed made the move back, with Nicholls, and spent her sophomore throughout senior seasons at LCA. She and Nicholls were exposed to much that they weren’t used to in New Zealand. Opponents were faster, taller and stronger.
But, considering the development they got, it ended up being a good fit for both, Reed said.
“Even the style of play,” she said. “Like, back home it's really, really fundamental. Over here it's more ... skill based. It was a big jump for us.”
VCU was one of the first college programs that showed interest in Reed, going back to her sophomore year. She caught the attention of Beth O’Boyle, the Rams’ coach, at an open gym session while at LCA.
O’Boyle could see the potential.
“I was like, 'Wait, who is that?'” O”Boyle said.
As some other schools’ interest fluctuated, VCU was there the whole time. So there was a level of comfort Reed had with the coaching staff, and she made VCU her pick.
Reed came in in 2017, as part of the well-documented, uber-young 2017-18 team that had eight freshmen, four sophomores, two juniors and no seniors. O’Boyle knew the freshmen were going to get a lot of minutes that year, and in Reed she saw a competitiveness and a scoring knack.
"There's not very many women that have a pull-up jumper like Tera. She can elevate and create her own shot,” O’Boyle said. “And I think that pull-up jumper — I might be a little biased — but I think it is the best in the [Atlantic 10] for sure.”
Reed, a guard, averaged team highs of 13.8 points as a freshman, 12.5 as a sophomore and 15.2 last year. Her career rebounding average is 4.6.
And VCU, jumped from 7-22 her freshman year to 24-20 in 2018-19 and 20-12 last year.
Reed said she’s always been a scorer, and the defense really kicked in once she got to VCU. Rebounding is one of the fundamentals her mother has emphasized to her.
The two talk about five times a day, Reed said. Reed will send videos of her playing, and her mother provides advice. And since Justine played Division I college basketball herself, she knows what her daughter is going through.
"She's like my best friend,” Reed said of her mother. Justine is currently the coach of the New Zealand women’s 3x3 national team.
Her father, O’ceen, though he didn’t play at that level, has been a basketball official at the national level in New Zealand. He’s currently a rugby referee.
This offseason, Reed spent time back in New Zealand, with the national team. Both O’Boyle and New Zealand coach Guy Molloy have discussed the 3-point shot with Reed ahead of her senior season.
While she’s a career 31.3% shooter from beyond the arc, she shot 40% as a sophomore.
"I think she just needs sometimes that little bit of that push that, 'Hey, I think they're going to go in. I want you to shoot them. It makes you harder to defend. Be confident and let them go,’” O’Boyle said.
The Rams return three players from last year’s team who started at least 20 games: Reed, Taya Robinson (Huguenot) and Sydnei Archie (St. Catherine’s). And Madison Hattix-Covington, who started 12 games.
There will be lofty expectations for the team this year, with that experienced core, who’ve helped lead the program’s leap since they came in as freshmen in 2017. And Reed should be right at the center of it.
It’s seemingly something she’s been preparing for all her life, since the days courtside in a stroller.
“We've been in the top of the A-10 the last two years” O’Boyle said. “And we want to keep it that way, and take that next step to be playing in the NCAA tournament in March. I don't think there's any part of us that is backing away from that's what our expectations are and that's where we want to push ourselves."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr