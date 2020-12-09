Bones Hyland's 3-point outburst helps VCU roll to 95-59 win over North Carolina A&T

“Our defense created offense of course. I thought we had great rim protection today, guys blocking shots, making them miss,” Rhoades said. “And then we rebounded and went with it. But I thought we just passed the ball well. ...We had [20] assists today, and I just thought we tried to make the right pass and kept that ball hot.”

In the second half, Hyland did what he’s demonstrated he can do: ignite from beyond the 3-point line. Hyland went on a blistering string with four treys in a span of 2:42 to further distance the Rams from the Aggies.

Not long after that, Hyland hit a turnaround, fadeaway midrange jumper as the shot clock expired to make it 69-40 with 10:20 to play.

Hyland finished 6 of 7 on 3-pointers in the second half and 7 of 12 overall. The seven were a career high.

"Every time he shoots the ball, you think it's going in, right? He has such a great release and great follow through,” Rhoades said of Hyland. “If you watch the ball, he has super rotation.”

N.C. A&T was playing its second half of back-to-back games, both on the road. The Aggies (2-6) fell 77-60 at Longwood on Tuesday before traveling to Richmond to face VCU.