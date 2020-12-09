Bones Hyland's 3-point outburst helps VCU roll to 95-69 win over North Carolina A&T

It was as if a light bulb burst on, brightening the tone in a mostly empty Siegel Center on Wednesday night.
After appearing a bit stuck in the mud at times for earlier portions of the first half against a press and zone defensive looks by visiting North Carolina A&T, VCU finally found its way past the midpoint.
The Aggies closed the gap to 4 points just before the under 8-minute media timeout. But out of the stoppage, a giveaway — an offensive foul — preceded a Vince Williams 3-pointer. Then a Tre Clark steal preceded an Ace Baldwin layup.
That light bulb clicked on, and VCU was off to the races. It outscored North Carolina A&T 15-7 from the under 8-minute media timeout to the under-4 timeout.
With that, the Rams took control in an eventual 95-59 victory. The 95 points were the most since VCU scored 95 against North Florida in November 2017.
Per the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, capacity was again limited to 250 spectators, though a handful of new cardboard cutouts were in place in the baseline seats closest to VCU’s bench. Characters included members of the Rams’ 2011 Final Four team.
A second-half 3-point outburst by Bones Hyland carried him to a game-high 30 points, the most by a VCU player since Issac Vann had 30 against in an overtime loss to St. John’s in November 2018.
Baldwin had 10 points, five assists and four steals.
It was trademark VCU basketball that created the first-half spark, when the Rams (4-2) began to pull away: turning a turnover or stop into points on the opposite end.
The pull-away sequence included the first 3-pointer of the season for sharpshooting freshman guard Josh Banks, breaking a string of 0 for 10 from beyond the arc to start the season. It also included two dunks by sophomore forward Hason Ward, who has continued to solidify his reputation as a strong finisher around the rim this season.
Late in the half, a Ward block turned into a layup by Hyland. By then, that 4-point lead had grown to 47-26 — which is where it stood at the half.
In the second half, Hyland did what he’s demonstrated he can do: ignite from beyond the 3-point line. Hyland went on a blistering string with four treys in a span of 2:42 to further distance the Rams from the Aggies.
Not long after that, Hyland hit a turnaround, fadeaway midrange jumper as the shot clock expired to make it 69-40 with 10:20 to play.
Hyland finished 6 of 7 on 3-pointers in the second half and 7 of 12 overall. The seven were a career high.
N.C. A&T was playing its second half of back-to-back games, both on the road. The Aggies (2-6) fell 77-60 at Longwood on Tuesday before traveling to Richmond to face VCU.
Wednesday’s matchup was supposed to mark a return to the Siegel Center floor for senior guard Tyler Maye. Maye transferred out of VCU following his freshman season in 2017-18, to Southeastern Community College (West Burlington, Iowa), before he landed with the Aggies in 2019. Maye had averaged 7.7 points and started three games for N.C. A&T this year, but he hurt his wrist against Longwood and didn’t play Wednesday.
Tyrone Lyons led the Aggies with 13 points, and Blake Harris had 12.
VCU’s five-game homestand continues against rival Old Dominion on Saturday at 5 p.m.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr