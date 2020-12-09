Bones Hyland's 3-point outburst helps VCU roll to 95-69 win over North Carolina A&T

Baldwin had 10 points, five assists and four steals.

It was trademark VCU basketball that created the first-half spark, when the Rams (4-2) began to pull away: turning a turnover or stop into points on the opposite end.

The pull-away sequence included the first 3-pointer of the season for sharpshooting freshman guard Josh Banks, breaking a string of 0 for 10 from beyond the arc to start the season. It also included two dunks by sophomore forward Hason Ward, who has continued to solidify his reputation as a strong finisher around the rim this season.

Late in the half, a Ward block turned into a layup by Hyland. By then, that 4-point lead had grown to 47-26 — which is where it stood at the half.

In the second half, Hyland did what he’s demonstrated he can do: ignite from beyond the 3-point line. Hyland went on a blistering string with four treys in a span of 2:42 to further distance the Rams from the Aggies.

Not long after that, Hyland hit a turnaround, fadeaway midrange jumper as the shot clock expired to make it 69-40 with 10:20 to play.

Hyland finished 6 of 7 on 3-pointers in the second half and 7 of 12 overall. The seven were a career high.