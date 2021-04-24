Bucknell will test VCU's defensive grip in NCAA field hockey tournament

VCU’s field hockey team heads into the 12-team NCAA tournament undefeated and very rarely scored upon.

The Rams (9-0) hope to carry momentum from a flawless regular season and two-game sweep to the A-10 title, while maintaining the defensive foundation on which their run to the program's first NCAA bid is built.

“We’ve just got to stick to playing what we know, playing our style,” said VCU coach Stacey Bean. “It’s taken us this far, so …”

The national-championship bracket, released late Saturday night, has the Rams meeting Bucknell (5-3) at Penn State Friday at noon. If VCU wins, it will face second-seeded Michigan (13-2) Sunday.

Behind junior goalkeeper Sasha Elliott, the No. 18 Rams allowed zero goals in the A-10 tournament (1-0 over Richmond, 2-0 over Saint Joseph’s), and surrendered only three goals with five shutouts following a season-opening 3-2 overtime win at No. 16 Old Dominion on Feb. 14.

Since that victory in Norfolk, no VCU opponent scored more than once.