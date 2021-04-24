Bucknell will test VCU's defensive grip in NCAA field hockey tournament

VCU’s field hockey team heads into the 12-team NCAA tournament undefeated and very rarely scored upon.
The Rams (9-0) hope to carry momentum from a flawless regular season and two-game sweep to the A-10 title, while maintaining the defensive foundation on which their run to the program's first NCAA bid is built.
“We’ve just got to stick to playing what we know, playing our style,” said VCU coach Stacey Bean. “It’s taken us this far, so …”
The national-championship bracket, released late Saturday night, has the Rams meeting Bucknell (5-3) at Penn State Friday at noon. If VCU wins, it will face second-seeded Michigan (13-2) Sunday.
Behind junior goalkeeper Sasha Elliott, the No. 18 Rams allowed zero goals in the A-10 tournament (1-0 over Richmond, 2-0 over Saint Joseph’s), and surrendered only three goals with five shutouts following a season-opening 3-2 overtime win at No. 16 Old Dominion on Feb. 14.
Since that victory in Norfolk, no VCU opponent scored more than once.
Elliott, a resident of The Netherlands with 29 saves, made two pivotal denials during the first half of the title game against Saint Joseph's at Cary Street Field Saturday. Off penalty-corner opportunities, Elliott essentially faced straight-on shots, rejecting both. Those stops extended a scoreless tie, and VCU converted two goals in the fourth quarter for its first A-10 championship.
“You can always rely on her,” Rams sophomore forward Lonica McKinney said of Elliott. “As soon as it’s getting [near] our net, I’m just thinking, ‘She’s got it, she’s got it.’”
Elliott was named the A-10 tournament’s most outstanding player.
“We have such a strong defensive [group], and she’s certainly part of that, for sure,” said Bean, the A-10 coach of the year.
VCU won its first A-10 championship, and Bucknell won its first Patriot League championship. Bucknell won five straight games after an 0-3 start.
Speaking of the Rams, Bean said, “They have a high level of trust in each other, they have a high level of respect for each other, and they truly do enjoy being around each other. They have such a strong bond.
“Some people look at our roster and say player by player, we don’t match up. But as a group, and last time I checked this is a team sport, we match up.”
